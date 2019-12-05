Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 05.12.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

05 Dezember

Donnerstag, 05. Dezember 2019

Gurr: Beetlebum
Single
Gurr

Sulli: Goblin
Single
Seongnam

Torres: Gracious Day
Single
Merge

William Patrick Corgan: To scatter one’s own
Album: Cotillions
Martha’s Music

Galcher Lustwerk: Another Story
Album: Information
Ghostly International

Prince: Controversy
Album: Controversy
Warner Bros

St. Vincent: Slow Disco (EOD Remix)
Album: Masseduction Rewired
Loma Vista

Isobel Campbell: Hey World
Single
Cooking Vinyl

Sutherlkand Brothers & Quiver: Arms of Mary
Album: Reach for the Sky
CBS


1