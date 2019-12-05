Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 05. Dezember 2019

Gurr: Beetlebum

Single

Gurr

Sulli: Goblin

Single

Seongnam

Torres: Gracious Day

Single

Merge

William Patrick Corgan: To scatter one’s own

Album: Cotillions

Martha’s Music

Galcher Lustwerk: Another Story

Album: Information

Ghostly International

Prince: Controversy

Album: Controversy

Warner Bros

St. Vincent: Slow Disco (EOD Remix)

Album: Masseduction Rewired

Loma Vista

Isobel Campbell: Hey World

Single

Cooking Vinyl

Sutherlkand Brothers & Quiver: Arms of Mary

Album: Reach for the Sky

CBS