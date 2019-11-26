Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 26.11.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

26 November

Dienstag, 26. November 2019

Mura Masa feat. Slowthai: Deal Wiv It
Album: Single
Polydor

Frank Ocean: Lost
Album: Channel Orange
Island Def Jam

DIVES: Stay Right Here
Album: Teenage Years Are Over
Siluh Records

Dominique Fils-Aimé: 9LRR
Album: Stay Tuned!
Ensoul Records

TNGHT: First Body
Album: II
Warp

Postcards: Fossilized
Album: Single
t3 records

Pet Shop Boys: Burning the Heather
Album: Single
x2/Kobalt Music Publishing

HAIM: Hallelujah
Album: Single
Universal


0