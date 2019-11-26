Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
26. November
Dienstag, 26. November 2019
Mura Masa feat. Slowthai: Deal Wiv It
Album: Single
Polydor
Frank Ocean: Lost
Album: Channel Orange
Island Def Jam
DIVES: Stay Right Here
Album: Teenage Years Are Over
Siluh Records
Dominique Fils-Aimé: 9LRR
Album: Stay Tuned!
Ensoul Records
TNGHT: First Body
Album: II
Warp
Postcards: Fossilized
Album: Single
t3 records
Pet Shop Boys: Burning the Heather
Album: Single
x2/Kobalt Music Publishing
HAIM: Hallelujah
Album: Single
Universal