Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 22.11.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

22 November

Freitag, 22. November 2019

Ebony Steel Band: The Model
Album: Pan-Machine
OM Swagger

Ebony Steel Band: Computer Love
Album: Pan-Machine
OM Swagger

Beck: Saw Lightning ft Pharrell
Album: Hyperspace
Fonograf / Capitol

C.O.W. x Dexter: heQi (^^)
Album: Love EP
Compost

Bonnie “Prince” Billy: Thick Air
Album: I Made A Place (Album Der Woche)
Domino

Galcher Lustwerk: Overpay, Overstay
Album: Information
Ghostly International

Sudan Archives: Iceland Moss
Album: Athena
Stones Throw

Malena Zavala: En La Noche
Album: Single
Yucaton Records

Fred Neil: Little Bit Of Rain
Album: Little Bit Of Rain
Elektra

Vanishing Twin: Magician´s Success
Album: The Age Of Immunology
Fire Records

Fat Freddy´s Drop: Trickle Down
Album: Special Edition Part 1
The Drop / !K7

DJ Koze: Don´t Lose My Mind
Album: Amygdala
Pampa

DJ Koze: Ich Schreib' Dir Ein Buch (2013)
Album: Amygdala
Pampa

Squid: The Cleaner
Album: Town Centre EP
Speedy Wunderground

Villagers: Sunday Walker
Album: The Sunday Walker EP
Domino

Panic Girl: Cake On Jupiter
Album: Cake On Jupiter
Modularfield

The Flying Stars of Brooklyn: Live On
Album: V.A. Back To Mine – Mixed By Jungle
BACK

Earl Sweatshirt: El Toro Combo Meal ft Mavi
Album: Feet Of Clay EP
Warner

Ludwig Abraham: The Girl That I Am Now
Album: Der Tod Kommt Auf Einem Bleichen Pferd
