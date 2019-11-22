Playlist Ralf Summer
22. November
Freitag, 22. November 2019
Ebony Steel Band: The Model
Album: Pan-Machine
OM Swagger
Ebony Steel Band: Computer Love
Album: Pan-Machine
OM Swagger
Beck: Saw Lightning ft Pharrell
Album: Hyperspace
Fonograf / Capitol
C.O.W. x Dexter: heQi (^^)
Album: Love EP
Compost
Bonnie “Prince” Billy: Thick Air
Album: I Made A Place (Album Der Woche)
Domino
Galcher Lustwerk: Overpay, Overstay
Album: Information
Ghostly International
Sudan Archives: Iceland Moss
Album: Athena
Stones Throw
Malena Zavala: En La Noche
Album: Single
Yucaton Records
Fred Neil: Little Bit Of Rain
Album: Little Bit Of Rain
Elektra
Vanishing Twin: Magician´s Success
Album: The Age Of Immunology
Fire Records
Fat Freddy´s Drop: Trickle Down
Album: Special Edition Part 1
The Drop / !K7
DJ Koze: Don´t Lose My Mind
Album: Amygdala
Pampa
DJ Koze: Ich Schreib' Dir Ein Buch (2013)
Album: Amygdala
Pampa
Squid: The Cleaner
Album: Town Centre EP
Speedy Wunderground
Villagers: Sunday Walker
Album: The Sunday Walker EP
Domino
Panic Girl: Cake On Jupiter
Album: Cake On Jupiter
Modularfield
The Flying Stars of Brooklyn: Live On
Album: V.A. Back To Mine – Mixed By Jungle
BACK
Earl Sweatshirt: El Toro Combo Meal ft Mavi
Album: Feet Of Clay EP
Warner
Ludwig Abraham: The Girl That I Am Now
Album: Der Tod Kommt Auf Einem Bleichen Pferd
