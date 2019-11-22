Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 22. November 2019

Ebony Steel Band: The Model

Album: Pan-Machine

OM Swagger

Ebony Steel Band: Computer Love

Album: Pan-Machine

OM Swagger

Beck: Saw Lightning ft Pharrell

Album: Hyperspace

Fonograf / Capitol

C.O.W. x Dexter: heQi (^^)

Album: Love EP

Compost

Bonnie “Prince” Billy: Thick Air

Album: I Made A Place (Album Der Woche)

Domino

Galcher Lustwerk: Overpay, Overstay

Album: Information

Ghostly International

Sudan Archives: Iceland Moss

Album: Athena

Stones Throw

Malena Zavala: En La Noche

Album: Single

Yucaton Records

Fred Neil: Little Bit Of Rain

Album: Little Bit Of Rain

Elektra

Vanishing Twin: Magician´s Success

Album: The Age Of Immunology

Fire Records

Fat Freddy´s Drop: Trickle Down

Album: Special Edition Part 1

The Drop / !K7

DJ Koze: Don´t Lose My Mind

Album: Amygdala

Pampa

DJ Koze: Ich Schreib' Dir Ein Buch (2013)

Album: Amygdala

Pampa

Squid: The Cleaner

Album: Town Centre EP

Speedy Wunderground

Villagers: Sunday Walker

Album: The Sunday Walker EP

Domino

Panic Girl: Cake On Jupiter

Album: Cake On Jupiter

Modularfield

The Flying Stars of Brooklyn: Live On

Album: V.A. Back To Mine – Mixed By Jungle

BACK

Earl Sweatshirt: El Toro Combo Meal ft Mavi

Album: Feet Of Clay EP

Warner

Ludwig Abraham: The Girl That I Am Now

Album: Der Tod Kommt Auf Einem Bleichen Pferd

https://www.br.de/mediathek/podcast/hoerspiel-pool/506