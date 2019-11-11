Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 11.11.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

11 November

Montag, 11. November 2019

Joey Burns & Sam Beam (Calexico/ Iron & Wine): He lays in the rains
Album: Live @ Zündfunk/ Studio 4
Live @ Zündfunk/ Studio 4

Tessa Violet: Crush
Album: Bad Ideas (Act One)
TAG Music

Evens/Fernandez/Gustafsson: Once in a rented room
Album: A Quierness Of Water
Not Two Rec.

Rex Orange County: 10/10
Album: Pony
Sony

Joey Burns & Sam Beam (Calexico/ Iron & Wine): Follow the water
Album: Live @ Zündfunk/ Studio 4
Live @ Zündfunk/ Studio 4

FKA Twigs feat. Future: Holy Terrain
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks

Ghetto Sage: Häagen Dazs
Album: (Single)
Ghetto Sage Rec

Young Guv: Try not to hang on so hard
Album: GUV II
Run For Cover Rec.

Beaabadoobee: Space Cadet
Album: Space Cadet
Dirty Hit


