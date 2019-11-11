Playlist Achim Bogdahn
11. November
Montag, 11. November 2019
Joey Burns & Sam Beam (Calexico/ Iron & Wine): He lays in the rains
Album: Live @ Zündfunk/ Studio 4
Tessa Violet: Crush
Album: Bad Ideas (Act One)
TAG Music
Evens/Fernandez/Gustafsson: Once in a rented room
Album: A Quierness Of Water
Not Two Rec.
Rex Orange County: 10/10
Album: Pony
Sony
Joey Burns & Sam Beam (Calexico/ Iron & Wine): Follow the water
Album: Live @ Zündfunk/ Studio 4
FKA Twigs feat. Future: Holy Terrain
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks
Ghetto Sage: Häagen Dazs
Album: (Single)
Ghetto Sage Rec
Young Guv: Try not to hang on so hard
Album: GUV II
Run For Cover Rec.
Beaabadoobee: Space Cadet
Album: Space Cadet
Dirty Hit