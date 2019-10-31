Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 31.10.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

31 Oktober

Donnerstag, 31. Oktober 2019

Allman Brothers Band: Jessica
Album: Brothers and Sisters
Capricorn

Foals: Wash off
Album: Everything not saved will be lost Part 2
Warner Bros.

Algiers: Dispossession
Album: (Single)
Matador

Torres: Good Scare
Album: (Single)
4AD

Kanye West: Every Hour
Album: Jesus is King
DefJam

Homeboy Sandman: Far out
Album: Dusty
Mello Music Group

CocoRosie: Smash my Head
Album: (Single)
Marathon Artists

Youn Guv: Can I just call you
Album: GUV II
Run for Cover

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Galleon Ship
Album: Ghosteen
Ghosteen Ltd.


0