Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 31. Oktober 2019

Allman Brothers Band: Jessica

Album: Brothers and Sisters

Capricorn

Foals: Wash off

Album: Everything not saved will be lost Part 2

Warner Bros.

Algiers: Dispossession

Album: (Single)

Matador

Torres: Good Scare

Album: (Single)

4AD

Kanye West: Every Hour

Album: Jesus is King

DefJam

Homeboy Sandman: Far out

Album: Dusty

Mello Music Group

CocoRosie: Smash my Head

Album: (Single)

Marathon Artists

Youn Guv: Can I just call you

Album: GUV II

Run for Cover

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Galleon Ship

Album: Ghosteen

Ghosteen Ltd.