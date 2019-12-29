Playlist Klaus Walter
29. Dezember
Sonntag, 29. Dezember 2019
Pet Shop Boys: Being Boring
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone
Pet Shop Boys: Left to My Own Devices
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone
Pet Shop Boys: West End Girls
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five: The Message
Album: The Message
Sugar Hill Records
Pet Shop Boys: Rent
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone
Liza Minnelli: Rent
Album: Results
Epic
Culture Club: Do you really want to hurt me
Album: Do you really want to hurt me
Virgin
Bronski Beat: Smalltown Boy
Album: Smalltown Boy
London Records
Village People: Go West
Album: Go West
Casablanca
Pet Shop Boys: Go West
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone
Pet Shop Boys: Inner Sanctum
Album: Super
x2
Pet Shop Boys: What have I done to deserve this
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone
Dusty Springfield : In Private
Album: Dusty – The Very Best
Mercury
Pet Shop Boys: Opportunities
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone
Pet Shop Boys: What are we going to do about the rich
Album: Agenda
X2
Pet Shop Boys Featuring Years & Years: Dreamland
Album: Dreamland
x2
Balayage & Martha Rose feat. Drangsal: Being boring
Album: Being boring
Martin Hossbach Schallplatten
Pet Shop Boys: Being Boring
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone