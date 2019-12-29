Playlist Klaus Walter

Sonntag, 29. Dezember 2019

Pet Shop Boys: Being Boring

Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits

Parlophone

Pet Shop Boys: Left to My Own Devices

Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits

Parlophone

Pet Shop Boys: West End Girls

Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits

Parlophone

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five: The Message

Album: The Message

Sugar Hill Records

Pet Shop Boys: Rent

Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits

Parlophone

Liza Minnelli: Rent

Album: Results

Epic

Culture Club: Do you really want to hurt me

Album: Do you really want to hurt me

Virgin

Bronski Beat: Smalltown Boy

Album: Smalltown Boy

London Records

Village People: Go West

Album: Go West

Casablanca

Pet Shop Boys: Go West

Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits

Parlophone

Pet Shop Boys: Inner Sanctum

Album: Super

x2

Pet Shop Boys: What have I done to deserve this

Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits

Parlophone

Dusty Springfield : In Private

Album: Dusty – The Very Best

Mercury

Pet Shop Boys: Opportunities

Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits

Parlophone

Pet Shop Boys: What are we going to do about the rich

Album: Agenda

X2

Pet Shop Boys Featuring Years & Years: Dreamland

Album: Dreamland

x2 ‎

Balayage & Martha Rose feat. Drangsal: Being boring

Album: Being boring

Martin Hossbach Schallplatten

Pet Shop Boys: Being Boring

Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits

Parlophone