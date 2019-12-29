Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 29.12.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

29 Dezember

Sonntag, 29. Dezember 2019

Pet Shop Boys: Being Boring
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone       

Pet Shop Boys: Left to My Own Devices
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone           

Pet Shop Boys: West End Girls
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five: The Message
Album: The Message
Sugar Hill Records

Pet Shop Boys: Rent
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone         

Liza Minnelli: Rent
Album: Results
Epic       

Culture Club: Do you really want to hurt me
Album: Do you really want to hurt me
Virgin     

Bronski Beat: Smalltown Boy
Album: Smalltown Boy
London Records    

Village People: Go West
Album: Go West
Casablanca           

Pet Shop Boys: Go West
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone           

Pet Shop Boys: Inner Sanctum
Album: Super
Pet Shop Boys: What have I done to deserve this
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone          

Dusty Springfield : In Private
Album: Dusty – The Very Best
Mercury

Pet Shop Boys: Opportunities
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone         

Pet Shop Boys: What are we going to do about the rich
Album: Agenda
Pet Shop Boys Featuring Years & Years: Dreamland
Album: Dreamland
Balayage & Martha Rose feat. Drangsal: Being boring
Album: Being boring
Martin Hossbach Schallplatten

Pet Shop Boys: Being Boring
Album: Pet Shop Boys – The Hits
Parlophone       


