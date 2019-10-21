Playlist Achim Bogdahn
21. Oktober
Montag, 21. Oktober 2019
Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage: Except for the fact that it isn´t
Album: (Single)
Moshi Moshi
Metronomy: Insecure
Album: Metronomy forever
Because
Chloe Lilac: Special
Album: (Single)
RCA/Sony Digital
Porches: Rangerover
Album: (Single)
Domino
Fontaines DC: Boys in the better land
Album: Dogrel
Partisan
Amilli: Wings
Album: (Single)
Mightkillya
Die Liga der gewöhnlichen Gentlemen: Fuck Dance, Let´s Art
Album: Fuck Dance, Let´s Art
Tapete
Metronomy: Salted caramel ice cream
Album: Metronomy forever
Because
Sudan Archives: Glorious
Album: (Single)
Stones Throw
Big Thief: Forgotten Eyes
Album: Two Hands
4 AD
Young Guv: She´s a fantasy
Album: (Single)
Run For Cover Rec./ADA