Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 21.10.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

21 Oktober

Montag, 21. Oktober 2019

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage: Except for the fact that it isn´t
Album: (Single)
Moshi Moshi

Metronomy: Insecure
Album: Metronomy forever
Because

Chloe Lilac: Special
Album: (Single)
RCA/Sony Digital

Porches: Rangerover
Album: (Single)
Domino

Fontaines DC: Boys in the better land
Album: Dogrel
Partisan

Amilli: Wings
Album: (Single)
Mightkillya

Die Liga der gewöhnlichen Gentlemen: Fuck Dance, Let´s Art
Album: Fuck Dance, Let´s Art
Tapete

Metronomy: Salted caramel ice cream
Album: Metronomy forever
Because

Sudan Archives: Glorious
Album: (Single)
Stones Throw

Big Thief: Forgotten Eyes
Album: Two Hands
4 AD

Young Guv: She´s a fantasy
Album: (Single)
Run For Cover Rec./ADA


