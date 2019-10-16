Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 16. Oktober 2019

Mark Lanegan Band: Stitch it up

Album: Someone’s Knocking

Heavenly Records

Jubilee feat. Maluca: Mami

Album: Single

Mixpag

Alex Lahey: I don’t get invited to parties anymore

Album: The Best Of Luck Club

Dead Oceans

Kokoroko: Uman

Album: Kokoroko E.P.

Brownswood Recordings

Kim Gordon: Don’t play it

Album: Not Home Record

Matador

Peter Tosh: Stepping Razor

Album: Equal Rights

Columbia

Chromatics: In The City

Album: In The City E.P.

Italians Do It Better

Das Hobos: Whitelines

Album: Single

In Gute Hände