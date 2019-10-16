Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 16.10.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

16 Oktober

Mittwoch, 16. Oktober 2019

Mark Lanegan Band: Stitch it up
Album: Someone’s Knocking
Heavenly Records

Jubilee feat. Maluca: Mami
Album: Single
Mixpag

Alex Lahey: I don’t get invited to parties anymore
Album: The Best Of Luck Club
Dead Oceans

Kokoroko: Uman
Album: Kokoroko E.P.
Brownswood Recordings

Kim Gordon: Don’t play it
Album: Not Home Record
Matador

Peter Tosh: Stepping Razor
Album: Equal Rights
Columbia

Chromatics: In The City
Album: In The City E.P.
Italians Do It Better

Das Hobos: Whitelines
Album: Single
In Gute Hände


0