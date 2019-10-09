Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 09. Oktober 2019

Trettmann: Stolpersteine

Album: Trettmann

SoulForce Records

Pantha du Prince: The Splendour(Musikbett)

Album: Single

Rough Trade

Gloria Barnes: Home

Album: Uptown

Maple Records

Caribou: Home

Album: Single

FLAC, Single, 24-Bit 96 kHz,City Slang,Merge

Little Simz feat. Spragga Benz: 101 FM(Toddla T. Remix)

Album: Single

littlesimz

Lila Ike: Gotti Gotti

Album: Single

In.Digg. Nation Collective

PJ Harvey: The Words That Maketh Murder

Album: Let England Shake

Island

Chromatics: On The Wall

Album: Closer To Grey

Italians Do It Better

Stefanie Schrank: Fabrik

Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik

Staatsakt