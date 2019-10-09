Playlist Noe Noack
09. Oktober
Mittwoch, 09. Oktober 2019
Trettmann: Stolpersteine
Album: Trettmann
SoulForce Records
Pantha du Prince: The Splendour(Musikbett)
Album: Single
Rough Trade
Gloria Barnes: Home
Album: Uptown
Maple Records
Caribou: Home
Album: Single
FLAC, Single, 24-Bit 96 kHz,City Slang,Merge
Little Simz feat. Spragga Benz: 101 FM(Toddla T. Remix)
Album: Single
littlesimz
Lila Ike: Gotti Gotti
Album: Single
In.Digg. Nation Collective
PJ Harvey: The Words That Maketh Murder
Album: Let England Shake
Island
Chromatics: On The Wall
Album: Closer To Grey
Italians Do It Better
Stefanie Schrank: Fabrik
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik
Staatsakt