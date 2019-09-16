Playlist Achim Bogdahn
16. September
Montag, 16. September 2019
-M-: Grand petit con
Album: Lettre infinie
Wagram
Sampa The Great: Freedom
Album: The Return
Ninja Tune
The Cars: My best friend´s girl
Album: (Single)
Elektra
Devendra Banhart: Kantori Ongaku
Album: Ma
Nonesuch
The Bland: Stop for me, baby
Album: Beautiful distance
Backseat /Believe
Grimes: Violence
Album: (Single)
4 AD Rec.
Belle & Sebastian: The Colour´s gonna run
Album: Days Of The Bagnold Summer
Matador
(Sandy) Alex G: Hope
Album: House of sugar
Domino
Elephalooka: Don´t want this anymore
Album: Rubber Room Break
Bougalou Entertainment
Stereolab: Emperor Tomato Ketchup
Album: Emperor Tomato Ketchup
Duophonic