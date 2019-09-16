Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 16.09.2019

16 September

Montag, 16. September 2019

-M-: Grand petit con
Album: Lettre infinie
Wagram

Sampa The Great: Freedom
Album: The Return
Ninja Tune

The Cars: My best friend´s girl
Album: (Single)
Elektra

Devendra Banhart: Kantori Ongaku
Album: Ma
Nonesuch

The Bland: Stop for me, baby
Album: Beautiful distance
Backseat /Believe

Grimes: Violence
Album: (Single)
4 AD Rec.

Belle & Sebastian: The Colour´s gonna run
Album: Days Of The Bagnold Summer
Matador

(Sandy) Alex G: Hope
Album: House of sugar
Domino

Elephalooka: Don´t want this anymore
Album: Rubber Room Break
Bougalou Entertainment

Stereolab: Emperor Tomato Ketchup
Album: Emperor Tomato Ketchup
Duophonic


