Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 12.09.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

12 September

Donnerstag, 12. September 2019

Daniel Johnston: Space Ducks Theme Song
Album: Space Ducks: the Soundtrack
Feraltone

Daniel Johnston: True Love will find you in the End
Album: Welcome to my World
Eternal Yip Eye

Barry White: You’re the first, the last, my everything
Album: (Single)
Twentieth Century

EarthGang: Lala Challenge
Album: Mirrorland
Dreamville

Brockhampton: If you pray right
Album: Ginger
RCA

Sampa the Great: OMG
Album: (Single)
Ninja Tune

Lana Del Rey: Bartender
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Interscope

Frank Turner: The Death of Dora Hand
Album: No Man’s Land
Polydor

Perera Elsewhere: Gimme
Album: Thrill EP
Friends of Friends


