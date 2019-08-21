Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 21.08.2019

Playlisten

21 August

Mittwoch, 21. August 2019

Grossstadtgeflüster:Auf Uns
Album: Trips & Ticks
BMG

The Streets: Let’s Push Things Forward
Album: Original Pirate Material
WEA International

Glass Animals: Gooey
Album: Gooey
Caroline

Sleater Kinney: Hurry On Home
Album: The Center Won’t Hold
Caroline

Das Hobos: Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place
Sounds Of Subterrania

Angela Aux: Wanna Be A Woman
Album: In Love With The Demons
Unsere Stimme Trikont

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band: Pimp
Album: 55
Big Crown

V.A.: Los Matadores: Andema Manarato
Album: Alefa Madagascar! Salegy, Soukous & Soul From The Red Island 1974-1984
Strut

Whitney: Friend Of Mine
Album: Forever Turned Round
Secretly Canadian

Grossstadtgeflüster: Meine Couch
Album: Trips & Ticks
BMG

Grossstadtgeflüster: 2080
Album: Trips & Ticks
BMG

Cospe: Cotton Candy
Album: Super 1
Epidemic Sound

Flipper: Ha Ha Ha
Album: Ha Ha Ha / Love Canal
Superior Viaduct


