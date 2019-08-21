Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Mittwoch, 21. August 2019

Grossstadtgeflüster:Auf Uns

Album: Trips & Ticks

BMG

The Streets: Let’s Push Things Forward

Album: Original Pirate Material

WEA International

Glass Animals: Gooey

Album: Gooey

Caroline

Sleater Kinney: Hurry On Home

Album: The Center Won’t Hold

Caroline

Das Hobos: Whitelines

Album: This Is The Place

Sounds Of Subterrania

Angela Aux: Wanna Be A Woman

Album: In Love With The Demons

Unsere Stimme Trikont

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band: Pimp

Album: 55

Big Crown

V.A.: Los Matadores: Andema Manarato

Album: Alefa Madagascar! Salegy, Soukous & Soul From The Red Island 1974-1984

Strut

Whitney: Friend Of Mine

Album: Forever Turned Round

Secretly Canadian

Grossstadtgeflüster: Meine Couch

Album: Trips & Ticks

BMG

Grossstadtgeflüster: 2080

Album: Trips & Ticks

BMG

Cospe: Cotton Candy

Album: Super 1

Epidemic Sound

Flipper: Ha Ha Ha

Album: Ha Ha Ha / Love Canal

Superior Viaduct