Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 16.08.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

16 August

Freitag, 16. August 2019

Friendly Fires: Paris
Album: Friendly Fires
XL Records

Sleater-Kinney: Love
Album: The Center Won´t Hold
Mom + Pop

Vivian Girls: Something To Do
Album: Memory
Polyvinyl Records

Frank Turner: A Perfect Wife
Album: No Man´s Land
Polydor / Universal

Peaches: Lovertits
Album: The Teaches of Peaches
Kitty-Yo / KY00033CD LC: LC 2816

Fever Ray: Triangle Walks
Album: Live At Troxy
Rabid Records

Meerkat Meerkat: Eleganz
Single

G & D (Georgia Anne Muldrow & Declaimer): That´s How
Album: Black Love & War
SomeOthaShip Connect / eOne Music

H:Am Zug
Album: H
Echokammer

Aphex Twin: Windowlicker
Album: Maxi
Warp

Ciel: Why Me?
Album: Why Me EP?
Spectral Sound

Bodi Bill: What If
Album: Single
Sinnbus Records

Big Thief: Not
Album: Two Hands
4AD

Grossstadtgeflüster:Ich Muss Gar Nix
Album: Muss Laut Sein
X-cell Records

Grossstadtgeflüster:Fickt-Euch-Allee
Album: Fickt-Euch-Alle-EP
BMG Rights Management

Grossstadtgeflüster: Diadem
Album: Trips & Ticks
BMG Rights Management

Grossstadtgeflüster: Huxley´s
Album: Trips & Ticks
BMG Rights Management

Michael Kiwanuka: You´re Not The Problem (Radio Edit)
Album: Kiwanuka
Polydor / Universal

Manu Chao: Clandestino feat. Calypso Rose (Kubiyashi Remix)
Album: Clandestino Remix Maxi
Radio Bemba / Because Music

Cuco: Hydrocodone
Album: Para Mi
Interscope / Universal

Nikita von Tiraspol: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?
Album: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?
Noorden Records

Mythen In Tüten: Liebe Im Funkhaus
Album: Liebe Im Funkhaus – Single
No Fun Records

Xavier Cugat and His Waldorf-Astoria Orchestra: One, Two, Three, Kick
Album: V.A. Radio Days – selections from the soundtrack
Novus / RCA


0