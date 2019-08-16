Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 16. August 2019

Friendly Fires: Paris

Album: Friendly Fires

XL Records

Sleater-Kinney: Love

Album: The Center Won´t Hold

Mom + Pop

Vivian Girls: Something To Do

Album: Memory

Polyvinyl Records

Frank Turner: A Perfect Wife

Album: No Man´s Land

Polydor / Universal

Peaches: Lovertits

Album: The Teaches of Peaches

Kitty-Yo / KY00033CD LC: LC 2816

Fever Ray: Triangle Walks

Album: Live At Troxy

Rabid Records

Meerkat Meerkat: Eleganz

Single

G & D (Georgia Anne Muldrow & Declaimer): That´s How

Album: Black Love & War

SomeOthaShip Connect / eOne Music

H:Am Zug

Album: H

Echokammer

Aphex Twin: Windowlicker

Album: Maxi

Warp

Ciel: Why Me?

Album: Why Me EP?

Spectral Sound

Bodi Bill: What If

Album: Single

Sinnbus Records

Big Thief: Not

Album: Two Hands

4AD

Grossstadtgeflüster:Ich Muss Gar Nix

Album: Muss Laut Sein

X-cell Records

Grossstadtgeflüster:Fickt-Euch-Allee

Album: Fickt-Euch-Alle-EP

BMG Rights Management

Grossstadtgeflüster: Diadem

Album: Trips & Ticks

BMG Rights Management

Grossstadtgeflüster: Huxley´s

Album: Trips & Ticks

BMG Rights Management

Michael Kiwanuka: You´re Not The Problem (Radio Edit)

Album: Kiwanuka

Polydor / Universal

Manu Chao: Clandestino feat. Calypso Rose (Kubiyashi Remix)

Album: Clandestino Remix Maxi

Radio Bemba / Because Music

Cuco: Hydrocodone

Album: Para Mi

Interscope / Universal

Nikita von Tiraspol: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?

Album: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?

Noorden Records

Mythen In Tüten: Liebe Im Funkhaus

Album: Liebe Im Funkhaus – Single

No Fun Records

Xavier Cugat and His Waldorf-Astoria Orchestra: One, Two, Three, Kick

Album: V.A. Radio Days – selections from the soundtrack

Novus / RCA