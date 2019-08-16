Playlist Ralf Summer
16. August
Freitag, 16. August 2019
Friendly Fires: Paris
Album: Friendly Fires
XL Records
Sleater-Kinney: Love
Album: The Center Won´t Hold
Mom + Pop
Vivian Girls: Something To Do
Album: Memory
Polyvinyl Records
Frank Turner: A Perfect Wife
Album: No Man´s Land
Polydor / Universal
Peaches: Lovertits
Album: The Teaches of Peaches
Kitty-Yo / KY00033CD LC: LC 2816
Fever Ray: Triangle Walks
Album: Live At Troxy
Rabid Records
Meerkat Meerkat: Eleganz
Single
G & D (Georgia Anne Muldrow & Declaimer): That´s How
Album: Black Love & War
SomeOthaShip Connect / eOne Music
H:Am Zug
Album: H
Echokammer
Aphex Twin: Windowlicker
Album: Maxi
Warp
Ciel: Why Me?
Album: Why Me EP?
Spectral Sound
Bodi Bill: What If
Album: Single
Sinnbus Records
Big Thief: Not
Album: Two Hands
4AD
Grossstadtgeflüster:Ich Muss Gar Nix
Album: Muss Laut Sein
X-cell Records
Grossstadtgeflüster:Fickt-Euch-Allee
Album: Fickt-Euch-Alle-EP
BMG Rights Management
Grossstadtgeflüster: Diadem
Album: Trips & Ticks
BMG Rights Management
Grossstadtgeflüster: Huxley´s
Album: Trips & Ticks
BMG Rights Management
Michael Kiwanuka: You´re Not The Problem (Radio Edit)
Album: Kiwanuka
Polydor / Universal
Manu Chao: Clandestino feat. Calypso Rose (Kubiyashi Remix)
Album: Clandestino Remix Maxi
Radio Bemba / Because Music
Cuco: Hydrocodone
Album: Para Mi
Interscope / Universal
Nikita von Tiraspol: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?
Album: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?
Noorden Records
Mythen In Tüten: Liebe Im Funkhaus
Album: Liebe Im Funkhaus – Single
No Fun Records
Xavier Cugat and His Waldorf-Astoria Orchestra: One, Two, Three, Kick
Album: V.A. Radio Days – selections from the soundtrack
Novus / RCA