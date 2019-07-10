Playlist Noe Noack
10. Juli
Mittwoch, 10. Juli 2019
Fidlar: By Myself
Album: Almost Free
Mom&Pop
The Claypool Lennon Delirium: Blood And Rockets-Movement I,Saga Of Jack Parsons
Album: South Of Reality
ATO Records, Prawn Song
Jade Jackson: Wilderness
Album: Wilderness
Anti-
Mouse On Mars: Wipe That Sound
Album: Wipe That Sound EP
Sonig44
KoKoKo!: Buka Dansa
Album: Fongola
Transgressive Records
Mina feat.Bryte: One Leg
Album: Flight Paths
Earth Kicks
Moodymann: I’ll Provide
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ
Oskar Wald&Lorenz O‘Tool: Jealousy
Album: Single
Bandcamp