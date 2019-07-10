Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 10. Juli 2019

Fidlar: By Myself

Album: Almost Free

Mom&Pop

The Claypool Lennon Delirium: Blood And Rockets-Movement I,Saga Of Jack Parsons

Album: South Of Reality

ATO Records, Prawn Song

Jade Jackson: Wilderness

Album: Wilderness

Anti-

Mouse On Mars: Wipe That Sound

Album: Wipe That Sound EP

Sonig44

KoKoKo!: Buka Dansa

Album: Fongola

Transgressive Records

Mina feat.Bryte: One Leg

Album: Flight Paths

Earth Kicks

Moodymann: I’ll Provide

Album: Sinner EP

KDJ

Oskar Wald&Lorenz O‘Tool: Jealousy

Album: Single

Bandcamp