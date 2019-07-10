Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 10.07.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 Juli

Mittwoch, 10. Juli 2019

Fidlar: By Myself
Album: Almost Free
Mom&Pop

The Claypool Lennon Delirium: Blood And Rockets-Movement I,Saga Of Jack Parsons
Album: South Of Reality
ATO Records, Prawn Song

Jade Jackson: Wilderness
Album: Wilderness
Anti-

Mouse On Mars: Wipe That Sound
Album: Wipe That Sound EP
Sonig44

KoKoKo!: Buka Dansa
Album: Fongola
Transgressive Records

Mina feat.Bryte: One Leg
Album: Flight Paths
Earth Kicks

Moodymann: I’ll Provide
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ

Oskar Wald&Lorenz O‘Tool: Jealousy
Album: Single
Bandcamp


1