Playlist Roderich Fabian
15. August
Donnerstag, 15. August 2019
Janis Joplin: Ball and Chain
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino
Sly & The Family Stone: I want to take you higher
Album: Woodstock (Music from the Original Soudndtrack)
Atlantic
The Who: Pinball Wizard
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino
Jefferson Airplane: Volunteers
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino
Ten Years After: I`m going home (by Helicopter)
Album: Woodstock (Music from the Original Soundtrack)
Atlantic
The Band: The Weight
Album: Woodstock – Three Days of Peace and Music
Atlantic
Johnny Winter: Leland Mississippi Blues
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: Wooden Ships
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino
Jimi Hendrix: Star-spangled Banner
Album: Woodstock (Music from the Original Soudndtrack)
Atlantic