Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 15.08.2019

Donnerstag, 15. August 2019

Janis Joplin: Ball and Chain
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino

Sly & The Family Stone: I want to take you higher
Album: Woodstock (Music from the Original Soudndtrack)
Atlantic

The Who: Pinball Wizard
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino

Jefferson Airplane: Volunteers
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino

Ten Years After: I`m going home (by Helicopter)
Album: Woodstock (Music from the Original Soundtrack)
Atlantic

The Band: The Weight
Album: Woodstock – Three Days of Peace and Music
Atlantic

Johnny Winter: Leland Mississippi Blues
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: Wooden Ships
Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm
Rhino

Jimi Hendrix: Star-spangled Banner
Album: Woodstock (Music from the Original Soudndtrack)
Atlantic


