Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 15. August 2019

Janis Joplin: Ball and Chain

Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm

Rhino

Sly & The Family Stone: I want to take you higher

Album: Woodstock (Music from the Original Soudndtrack)

Atlantic

The Who: Pinball Wizard

Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm

Rhino

Jefferson Airplane: Volunteers

Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm

Rhino

Ten Years After: I`m going home (by Helicopter)

Album: Woodstock (Music from the Original Soundtrack)

Atlantic

The Band: The Weight

Album: Woodstock – Three Days of Peace and Music

Atlantic

Johnny Winter: Leland Mississippi Blues

Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm

Rhino

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: Wooden Ships

Album: Woodstock – 40 Years OnBack to Yasgur`s Farm

Rhino

Jimi Hendrix: Star-spangled Banner

Album: Woodstock (Music from the Original Soudndtrack)

Atlantic