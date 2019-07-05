Playlist Ralf Summer
Freitag, 05. Juli 2019
Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain
Album: Nothing Great About Britain
Universal
L´Épee: Dreams
Album: Single
A Recordings / Cargo
Peggy Gou: Hungboo
Album: V.A. DJ Kicks
!K7
ALDO: Trembling Eyelids
Album: Single
Full Time Hobby
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein: Stranger Things Main Theme
Album: Stranger Things Soundtrack
Invada
Mike: NeverKnocked
Album: War In My Pen
10K Records
Haleiwa: HKI-97
Album: Cloud Formations
Morr Music
Schnitt: Saum
Album: Wand
Alien Transistor
Neil Young: The Needle And The Damage Done (Live Atlanta Nov, 24, 1976)
Album: Songs For Judy
Shakey Pictures / Neil Young Archives Performance Series
Shari Vari: Out of Order
Album: Song
Malka Tuti Records
Dope Lemon: Salt & Peppe
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Rights Management
The S.L.P.: Favourites feat. Little Simz
Album: The S.L.P.
Columbia / Sony
Hatchie: Obsessed
Album: Keepsake
Heavenly
J. Balvin & Bad Bunny: Mojaita
Album: Oasis
Universal Music Latino
Fatoni: Clint Eastwood
Album: Andorra
Urban / Universal
Thom Yorke: Not The News
Album: Anima
Unsustainabubble Ltd / XL Recordings
The Raconteurs: Help Me Stranger
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man / PIAS
Dreamville: Down Bad (ft JID, J. Cole, Earthgang, Young Nudy)
Album: Revenge of the Dreamers III
Dreamville / Interscope
Angela Aux: Killer Kid
Album: In Love With The Demons
Trikont
Moodymann: Got Me Coming Back Right Now
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ
Kate Tempest: Holy Elixir
Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons
Caroline International
Georgia Anne Muldrow: Brokenfolks
Album: Vweto II
Mello Music Group