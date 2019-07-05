Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 05.07.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

05 Juli

Freitag, 05. Juli 2019

Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain
Album: Nothing Great About Britain
Universal

L´Épee: Dreams
Album: Single
A Recordings / Cargo

Peggy Gou: Hungboo
Album: V.A. DJ Kicks
!K7

ALDO: Trembling Eyelids
Album: Single
Full Time Hobby

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein: Stranger Things Main Theme
Album: Stranger Things Soundtrack
Invada

Mike: NeverKnocked
Album: War In My Pen
10K Records

Haleiwa: HKI-97
Album: Cloud Formations
Morr Music

Schnitt: Saum
Album: Wand
Alien Transistor

Neil Young: The Needle And The Damage Done (Live Atlanta Nov, 24, 1976)
Album: Songs For Judy
Shakey Pictures / Neil Young Archives Performance Series

Shari Vari: Out of Order
Album: Song
Malka Tuti Records

Dope Lemon: Salt & Peppe
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Rights Management

The S.L.P.: Favourites feat. Little Simz
Album: The S.L.P.
Columbia / Sony

Hatchie: Obsessed
Album: Keepsake
Heavenly

J. Balvin & Bad Bunny: Mojaita
Album: Oasis
Universal Music Latino

Fatoni: Clint Eastwood
Album: Andorra
Urban / Universal

Thom Yorke: Not The News
Album: Anima
Unsustainabubble Ltd / XL Recordings

The Raconteurs: Help Me Stranger
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man / PIAS

Dreamville: Down Bad (ft JID, J. Cole, Earthgang, Young Nudy)
Album: Revenge of the Dreamers III
Dreamville / Interscope

Angela Aux: Killer Kid
Album: In Love With The Demons
Trikont

Moodymann: Got Me Coming Back Right Now
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ

Kate Tempest: Holy Elixir
Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons
Caroline International

Georgia Anne Muldrow: Brokenfolks
Album: Vweto II
Mello Music Group


