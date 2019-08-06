Playlist Michael Bartle

Dienstag, 06. August 2019

Velvet Underground: Waiting For My Man

Album: Velvet Underground & Nico

Polydor 060075318672

The Stooges: 1969

Album: The Stooges

Elektra 7559-60667-2

The Stooges: No Fun

Album: The best of Iggy Pop

Virgin 7243-842351-2

Neu!: Hallogollo

Album: Neu!

Grönland 7243-530780-2

Can: You Doo Right

Album: Anthology

Spoon Records 9063-2

Al Green: Let’s Stay together

Album: Single

MCA

Amy Winehouse: Cupid

Album: Live In Ireland

Live/EBU-Produktion

Funkadelic: One Nation Under A Groove

Album: Funky Milestones

Zyx 81107-2

Kraftwerk: Die Roboter

Album: Single

Kling Klang 204325-7

Kraftwerk: Autobahn

Album: Autobahn

Kling Klang 6995862

Lou Reed: Walk On The Wild Side

Album: The Very best Of Lou Reed

PD 83753

David Bowie: Ziggy Stardust

Album: Ziggy Stardust

Emi 5099946361325

David Bowie: Rock’n’Roll Suicide

Album: Ziggy Stardust

Emi 5099946361325

Sex Pistols: Anarchy In The UK

Album: Never Mind The Bollocks

Virgin 610419-225

Sex Pistols: God Save the Queen

Album: Never Mind The Bollocks

Virgin 610419-225

Iggy & The Stooges: TV Eye

Album:

Virgin 839628-2

Blondie: I didn’t have the nerve

Album: Plastic Letters

Capitol 72435-33598-2-9

Ramones: Down At The Basement

Album: Ramones

Sire 7599-27421-2

Ramones: Rockaway beach

Album: It’s alive

Sire 7599-26069-2

Toten Hosen: Wort zum Sonntag

Album: Reich & Sexy

Virgin 839141-2

John Cale: Heartbreak Hotel

Album: Live im Schwabinger Bräuhaus 1983

Live/BR-Produktion