Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 06.08.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

06 August

Dienstag, 06. August 2019

Velvet Underground: Waiting For My Man
Album: Velvet Underground & Nico
Polydor 060075318672

The Stooges: 1969
Album: The Stooges
Elektra 7559-60667-2

The Stooges: No Fun
Album: The best of Iggy Pop
Virgin 7243-842351-2

Neu!: Hallogollo
Album: Neu!
Grönland 7243-530780-2

Can: You Doo Right
Album: Anthology
Spoon Records 9063-2

Al Green: Let’s Stay together
Album: Single
MCA

Amy Winehouse: Cupid
Album: Live In Ireland
Live/EBU-Produktion

Funkadelic: One Nation Under A Groove
Album: Funky Milestones
Zyx 81107-2

Kraftwerk: Die Roboter
Album: Single
Kling Klang 204325-7

Kraftwerk: Autobahn
Album: Autobahn
Kling Klang 6995862

Lou Reed: Walk On The Wild Side
Album: The Very best Of Lou Reed
PD 83753

David Bowie: Ziggy Stardust
Album: Ziggy Stardust
Emi 5099946361325

David Bowie: Rock’n’Roll Suicide
Album: Ziggy Stardust
Emi 5099946361325

Sex Pistols: Anarchy In The UK
Album: Never Mind The Bollocks
Virgin 610419-225

Sex Pistols: God Save the Queen
Album: Never Mind The Bollocks
Virgin 610419-225

Iggy & The Stooges: TV Eye
Album:
Virgin 839628-2

Blondie: I didn’t have the nerve
Album: Plastic Letters
Capitol 72435-33598-2-9

Ramones: Down At The Basement
Album: Ramones
Sire 7599-27421-2

Ramones: Rockaway beach
Album: It’s alive
Sire 7599-26069-2

Toten Hosen: Wort zum Sonntag
Album: Reich & Sexy
Virgin 839141-2

John Cale: Heartbreak Hotel
Album: Live im Schwabinger Bräuhaus 1983
Live/BR-Produktion


