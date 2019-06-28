Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Freitag, 28. Juni 2019

The Black Keys: Lonely Boy

Album: El Camino

Nonesuch

Devendra Banhart: Kantori Ongaku

Album: Single

Nonesuch

Lucy Dacus: Forever Half Mast

Album: Single

Matador

Orion: Time For Crime

Album: Single

Italians Do It Better

Charlotte Gainsbourg: Bombs Away (Toro Y Moi Remix)

Album: Bombs Away Remixes EP

Because Music

Rvdical The Kid: Yama Kegule

Album: Taxi-Sampler 01: Rhythms & Vibes From The Spirit Of Young Africa

Python Syndicate

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Cataracts

Album: Bandana

RCA

Moodymann: Got Me Coming Back Rite Now

Album: Sinner EP

https://moodymann.bandcamp.com/album/sinner-kdj-48-2

Express Brass Band: ZOB

Album: Who Is Following Who

Trikont

Express Brass Band: Tura Tura (Live im Zündfunk)

Album: -

Trikont

Katerina: Nöpö (The White Cat)

Album: Who Am I If I’m Not Me

Tigersushi Records

Rocko Schamoni: Als hätte es uns nie gegeben

Album: Musik für Jugendliche

Tapete

Thom Yorke: The Eraser

Album: The Eraser

XL Recordings

Atoms For Peace: Amok

Album: Amok

XL Recordings

Thom Yorke: Not The News

Album: Anima

XL Recordings

Thom Yorke: I Am A Very Rude Person

Album: Anima

XL Recordings

Fred Schreiber & Das große Komplott: Last Night

Album: More Than Swing

Problembär Records

Stardust: Music Sounds Better With You

Album: Single

Because Music

The B52’s: Love Shack

Album: Cosmic Thing

Reprise