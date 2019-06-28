Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 28.06.2019

28 Juni

Freitag, 28. Juni 2019

The Black Keys: Lonely Boy
Album: El Camino
Nonesuch

Devendra Banhart: Kantori Ongaku
Album: Single
Nonesuch

Lucy Dacus: Forever Half Mast
Album: Single
Matador

Orion: Time For Crime
Album: Single
Italians Do It Better

Charlotte Gainsbourg: Bombs Away (Toro Y Moi Remix)
Album: Bombs Away Remixes EP
Because Music

Rvdical The Kid: Yama Kegule
Album: Taxi-Sampler 01: Rhythms & Vibes From The Spirit Of Young Africa
Python Syndicate

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Cataracts
Album: Bandana
RCA

Moodymann: Got Me Coming Back Rite Now
Album: Sinner EP
https://moodymann.bandcamp.com/album/sinner-kdj-48-2

Express Brass Band: ZOB
Album: Who Is Following Who
Trikont

Express Brass Band: Tura Tura (Live im Zündfunk)
Album: -
Trikont

Katerina: Nöpö (The White Cat)
Album: Who Am I If I’m Not Me
Tigersushi Records

Rocko Schamoni: Als hätte es uns nie gegeben
Album: Musik für Jugendliche
Tapete

Thom Yorke: The Eraser
Album: The Eraser
XL Recordings

Atoms For Peace: Amok
Album: Amok
XL Recordings

Thom Yorke: Not The News
Album: Anima
XL Recordings

Thom Yorke: I Am A Very Rude Person
Album: Anima
XL Recordings

Fred Schreiber & Das große Komplott: Last Night
Album: More Than Swing
Problembär Records

Stardust: Music Sounds Better With You
Album: Single
Because Music

The B52’s: Love Shack
Album: Cosmic Thing
Reprise


