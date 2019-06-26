Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 26.06.2019

26 Juni

Mittwoch, 26. Juni 2019

Mark Lanegan Band: Stitch It Up
Album: Single
Heavenly Records

Raggabund feat. Kali Sandoval: Oxigeno
Album: Alles Auf Pump
Erste Welt Rec.

James Leg: Dirty South
Album: Below The Belt
Alive Naturalsound Records

The Raconteurs: Bored And Razed
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records

Hatchie: Obsessed
Album: Keepsake
Heavenly Records

The Specials: Too Hot
Album: The Specials
Two Tone Records

Equiknoxx: Rescue Me
Album: Eternal Children
Equiknoxx Music

Andreas Dorau: Naiv
Album: Das Wesentliche
Tapete Records

Jay Daniel: Knowledge Of Selfie
Album: Broken Knowz
Technicolour


