Playlist Noe Noack
26. Juni
Mittwoch, 26. Juni 2019
Mark Lanegan Band: Stitch It Up
Album: Single
Heavenly Records
Raggabund feat. Kali Sandoval: Oxigeno
Album: Alles Auf Pump
Erste Welt Rec.
James Leg: Dirty South
Album: Below The Belt
Alive Naturalsound Records
The Raconteurs: Bored And Razed
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records
Hatchie: Obsessed
Album: Keepsake
Heavenly Records
The Specials: Too Hot
Album: The Specials
Two Tone Records
Equiknoxx: Rescue Me
Album: Eternal Children
Equiknoxx Music
Andreas Dorau: Naiv
Album: Das Wesentliche
Tapete Records
Jay Daniel: Knowledge Of Selfie
Album: Broken Knowz
Technicolour