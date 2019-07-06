Playlist Klaus Walter
06. Juli
Samstag, 06. Juli 2019
Dr.John: Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya
Album: Anthology
Rhino
Dr.John: Mama Roux
Album: Anthology
Rhino
Dr.John: I Walk on guilded splinters
Album: Anthology
Rhino
Marsha Hunt: I Walk on gilded splinters
Album: I Walk on gilded splinters
See For Miles Records See 209
Dr.John: Storm warning
Album: Anthology
Rhino
Dr.John and the Lower 911: The City that Care forgot
Album: The City that Care forgot
Cooking
Dr.John: Iko Iko
Album: Anthology
Rhino
Dave Bartholomew: Shrimp and Gumbo
Album: Shrimp and Gumbo
Mambo
Dr.John: Right Place wrong time
Album: Anthology
Rhino
Dr.John: Jet Set
Album: Jet Set
Ariola
The Band with Dr John: Such A Night
Album: The Last Waltz
Warner Bros. Records