Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 06.07.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

06 Juli

Samstag, 06. Juli 2019

Dr.John: Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya         
Album: Anthology
Rhino

Dr.John: Mama Roux
Album: Anthology
Rhino

Dr.John: I Walk on guilded splinters
Album: Anthology
Rhino

Marsha Hunt: I Walk on gilded splinters
Album: I Walk on gilded splinters
See For Miles Records See 209

Dr.John: Storm warning
Album: Anthology
Rhino

Dr.John and the Lower 911: The City that Care forgot
Album: The City that Care forgot
Cooking

Dr.John: Iko Iko
Album: Anthology
Rhino

Dave Bartholomew: Shrimp and Gumbo
Album: Shrimp and Gumbo
Mambo

Dr.John: Right Place wrong time
Album: Anthology
Rhino

Dr.John: Jet Set
Album: Jet Set
Ariola

The Band with Dr John: Such A Night
Album: The Last Waltz
Warner Bros. Records   


1