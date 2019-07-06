Playlist Klaus Walter

Samstag, 06. Juli 2019

Dr.John: Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya

Album: Anthology

Rhino

Dr.John: Mama Roux

Album: Anthology

Rhino

Dr.John: I Walk on guilded splinters

Album: Anthology

Rhino

Marsha Hunt: I Walk on gilded splinters

Album: I Walk on gilded splinters

See For Miles Records See 209

Dr.John: Storm warning

Album: Anthology

Rhino

Dr.John and the Lower 911: The City that Care forgot

Album: The City that Care forgot

Cooking

Dr.John: Iko Iko

Album: Anthology

Rhino

Dave Bartholomew: Shrimp and Gumbo

Album: Shrimp and Gumbo

Mambo

Dr.John: Right Place wrong time

Album: Anthology

Rhino

Dr.John: Jet Set

Album: Jet Set

Ariola

The Band with Dr John: Such A Night

Album: The Last Waltz

Warner Bros. Records