Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 18.06.2019

18 Juni

Dienstag, 18. Juni 2019

Deichkind: Wer sagt den das?
Album: Wer sagt den das?
Sultan Günther Music

Aldous Harding: Fixture Picture
Album: Designer
4AD

Midnight Embassy: Status
Album: Midnight Embassy
International Major Label

Angela Aux: The Reason Is You
Album: -
live im Studio

Kate Tempest: I Trap You
Album: The Book OF Traps And Lessons
Caroline

Cassius: Vedra
Album: Dreems
Ed Banger

The Rhythm Method: Sex And The Suburbs
Album: How Would You Know I Was Lonely?
Moshi Moshi Records

The Detroit Cobras: Right Around The Corner
Album: Life Love And Leave
Rough Trade

Damien Jurado: Throw Me Now Your Arms
Album: In The Shape Of A Storm
Loose Music


