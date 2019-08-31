Playlist Ralf Summer
31. August
Samstag, 31. August 2019
Tony Allen & Jeff Mills: The Night Watcher
Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest
Blue Note France
Tony Allen & Jeff Mills: The Seed
Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest
Blue Note France
Fela Kuti & Koola Lobitos: It´s Highlife Time
Album: Highlife-Jazz and Afro-Soul (1963-1969)
Knitting Factory
Fela Ransome Kuti & Africa 70: Water No Get Enemy
Album: Expensive Shit
Soundworkshop / Editions Makossa
Tony Allen: Black Voices (We Are What We Play - Wawwp Mix
Album: Black Voices
Comet
Blur: Music Is My Radar
Album: The Best Of
EMI
The Good, The Bad & The Queen: Herculean
Album: The Good, The Bad & The Queen
Honest Jon´s / Parlophone / EMI
Underground Resistance: Punisher
Album: Punisher (Maxi)
UR-017
Jeff Mills: Gamma Player
Album: The Art Of Connecting
Hardware
Tony Allen & Jeff Mills: On The Run
Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest
Blue Note France
Tony Allen & Jeff Mills: The Night Watcher ft Carl Hancock Rux
Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest
Blue Note France
Sebastien Tellier: La Ritournelle (Mr Dan´s Mix)
Album: Sessions
Record Makers
Moritz Von Oswald Trio: Sounding Lines 3
Album: Sounding Lines
Honest Jon´s