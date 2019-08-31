Playlist Ralf Summer

Samstag, 31. August 2019

Tony Allen & Jeff Mills: The Night Watcher

Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest

Blue Note France

Tony Allen & Jeff Mills: The Seed

Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest

Blue Note France

Fela Kuti & Koola Lobitos: It´s Highlife Time

Album: Highlife-Jazz and Afro-Soul (1963-1969)

Knitting Factory

Fela Ransome Kuti & Africa 70: Water No Get Enemy

Album: Expensive Shit

Soundworkshop / Editions Makossa

Tony Allen: Black Voices (We Are What We Play - Wawwp Mix

Album: Black Voices

Comet

Blur: Music Is My Radar

Album: The Best Of

EMI

The Good, The Bad & The Queen: Herculean

Album: The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Honest Jon´s / Parlophone / EMI

Underground Resistance: Punisher

Album: Punisher (Maxi)

UR-017

Jeff Mills: Gamma Player

Album: The Art Of Connecting

Hardware

Tony Allen & Jeff Mills: On The Run

Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest

Blue Note France

Tony Allen & Jeff Mills: The Night Watcher ft Carl Hancock Rux

Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest

Blue Note France

Sebastien Tellier: La Ritournelle (Mr Dan´s Mix)

Album: Sessions

Record Makers

Moritz Von Oswald Trio: Sounding Lines 3

Album: Sounding Lines

Honest Jon´s