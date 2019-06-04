Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Dienstag, 04. Juni 2019

Miley Cyrus: Cattitude (feat. RuPaul)

Album: (Single)

RCA Records Label

Elton John: All the girls love Alice

Album: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (40th anniversary)

Mercury

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: Which I Believe I Am

Album: Where Future Unfolds

International Anthem Recording Co.

Lower Dens: Young Republicans

Album: (Single)

Ribbon Music

Masta Ace and Marco Polo, DJ Premier: E.A.T.

Album: (Single)

Fat Beats Records

Yves Tumor: Noid

Album: Safe in the hands of love

Warp Records

Christine and the Queens: Damn (what must a woman do)

Album: Chris

Because Music

Fatoni: Alles zieht vorbei (feat. Dirk von Lowtzow)

Album: Andorra

Urban

Silkersoft: Ghost Sceptre

Album: (Single)

Apothecary Compositions

Beastie Boys: Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament

Album: Hot Sauce Committee Part Two

Capitol

Game: Hate It or Love It

Album: (Single)

Interscope