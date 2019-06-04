Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 04.06.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

04 Juni

Dienstag, 04. Juni 2019

Miley Cyrus: Cattitude (feat. RuPaul)
Album: (Single)
RCA Records Label

Elton John: All the girls love Alice
Album: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (40th anniversary)
Mercury

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: Which I Believe I Am
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem Recording Co.

Lower Dens: Young Republicans
Album: (Single)
Ribbon Music

Masta Ace and Marco Polo, DJ Premier: E.A.T.
Album: (Single)
Fat Beats Records

Yves Tumor: Noid
Album: Safe in the hands of love
Warp Records

Christine and the Queens: Damn (what must a woman do)
Album: Chris
Because Music

Fatoni: Alles zieht vorbei (feat. Dirk von Lowtzow)
Album: Andorra
Urban

Silkersoft: Ghost Sceptre
Album: (Single)
Apothecary Compositions

Beastie Boys: Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Part Two
Capitol

Game: Hate It or Love It
Album: (Single)
Interscope


2