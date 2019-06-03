Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 03.06.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

03 Juni

Montag, 03. Juni 2019

Metronomy: Lately
Album: (Single)
Because

Gustaff: SPD
Album: Kids love acid
Fragments

Oliver Tree: Hurt (RAC Mix)
Album: Alien Boy EP
Atlantic

Poppy Ackroyd & The Hidden Orchestra: Quails
Album: Resolve
One Little Indian

Ilgen-Nur: In my head
Album: (Single)
2019 Power Nap Rec

Xavier Darcy: 1948
Album: Live
Live

AJ Tracey: Ladbroke Grove
Album: AJ Tracey
AJ Tracey Rec.

The Mysterines: Gasoline
Album: (Single)
2019 Mysterines

Damon Locks/ Black Monument Ensemble: The colors that you bring
Album: Where the future unfolds
International Ensemble

Mocha: Come and trip
Album: What if it ends
Micropal Rec.


1