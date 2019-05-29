Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 29. Mai 2019

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Holy Mountain

Album: Who built The Moon?

Sour Mash

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: Real’s Not Real

Album: Fishing For Fishes

Flightless

Andreas Spechtl: The Separate

Album: Strategies

Bureau B

The Notwist: Boneless

Single

Domino

Lizzo: Juice

Album: Cuz I Love You

Warner

Kedr Livanskiy: Ivan Kupala

Album: Your Need

2MR

Flying Lotus feat.George Clinton: Burning Down The House

Album: Flamagra

WARP

Angela Aux: Wanna Be A Woman

Single

Not On Label

Tourette Boys: Heister

Album: Zorn

Tourette Boys Eigenvertrieb

DJ Koze: Seeing Aliens

Single

Pampa