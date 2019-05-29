Playlist Noe Noack
29. Mai
Mittwoch, 29. Mai 2019
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Holy Mountain
Album: Who built The Moon?
Sour Mash
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: Real’s Not Real
Album: Fishing For Fishes
Flightless
Andreas Spechtl: The Separate
Album: Strategies
Bureau B
The Notwist: Boneless
Single
Domino
Lizzo: Juice
Album: Cuz I Love You
Warner
Kedr Livanskiy: Ivan Kupala
Album: Your Need
2MR
Flying Lotus feat.George Clinton: Burning Down The House
Album: Flamagra
WARP
Angela Aux: Wanna Be A Woman
Single
Not On Label
Tourette Boys: Heister
Album: Zorn
Tourette Boys Eigenvertrieb
DJ Koze: Seeing Aliens
Single
Pampa