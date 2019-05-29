Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 29.05.2019

29 Mai

Mittwoch, 29. Mai 2019

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Holy Mountain
Album: Who built The Moon?
Sour Mash

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: Real’s Not Real
Album: Fishing For Fishes
Flightless

Andreas Spechtl: The Separate
Album: Strategies
Bureau B

The Notwist: Boneless
Single
Domino

Lizzo: Juice
Album: Cuz I Love You
Warner

Kedr Livanskiy: Ivan Kupala
Album: Your Need
2MR

Flying Lotus feat.George Clinton: Burning Down The House
Album: Flamagra
WARP

Angela Aux: Wanna Be A Woman
Single
Not On Label

Tourette Boys: Heister
Album: Zorn
Tourette Boys Eigenvertrieb

DJ Koze: Seeing Aliens
Single
Pampa


