Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 28.05.2019

Dienstag, 28. Mai 2019

Nadia Tehran: Something New
Album: Dozakh: All Lovers Hell
 YEAR0001

Flume: How To Build A Relationship (feat. JPEGMAFIA)
Album: Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
FUTURE CLASSIC

The Heavy: Put The Hurt On Me
Album: Sons
BMG Rights Management

Flying Lotus: Debbie Is Depressed
Album: Flamagra
WARP

Marika Hackman: I`m not where you are
Album: Any Human Friend
Caroline

Tyler, The Creator: NEW MAGIC WAND
Album: IGOR
Columbia

Sofia Portanet: Free Ghost
Album: (Single)
Duchess Box Records

Steve Lacey: Hate CD
Album: Apollo XXI
Kobalt Label Services

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: The Colors That You Bring
Album: (Single)
International Anthem Recording Co.


