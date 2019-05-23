Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Donnerstag, 23. Mai 2019

The Clash: I Fought The Law

Album: The Clash

Epic

Andreas Spechtl: The Separate

Album: Strategies

Bureau B

Erika de Casier: Good Time

Album: Essential

Independent Jeep Music

Ezra Furman: Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone

Single

Bella Union

Jaime: Everything 100 feat. Bdotissa

Single

Tyler, the Creator: GONE, GONE / Thank You

Album: IGOR

Columbia

Cate le Bon: You Don’t Love Me

Album: Reward

Mexican Summer

Flying Lotus: Takashi

Album: Flamagra

WARP