Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 23.05.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 Mai

Donnerstag, 23. Mai 2019

The Clash: I Fought The Law
Album: The Clash
Epic

Andreas Spechtl: The Separate
Album: Strategies
Bureau B

Erika de Casier: Good Time
Album: Essential
Independent Jeep Music

Ezra Furman: Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone
Single
Bella Union

Jaime: Everything 100 feat. Bdotissa
Single

Tyler, the Creator: GONE, GONE / Thank You
Album: IGOR
Columbia

Cate le Bon: You Don’t Love Me
Album: Reward
Mexican Summer

Flying Lotus: Takashi
Album: Flamagra
WARP


1