Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 26.05.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

26 Mai

Sonntag, 26. Mai 2019

Rob Dougan: Clubbed to Death
Album: (Single)
Mo Wax

Cockney Rebel: Psychomodo
Album: The Psychomodo
EMI Electrola

Keb’ Mo’: God trying to get your Attention
Album: Slow down
Epic

Harry Nilsson: Buy my Album
Album: (Single B-Side)
RCA

Ramin Djawadi: Main Theme
Album: Game of Thrones(Original Soundtrack)
Vanesse Sarabande

Bonaparte: Too much
Album: (Single)
Staatsakt

Roger McGough: The Wreck of the Hesperus
Album: Miniatures(Compilation)
PIPE

The Who: Too much of anything
Album: Odds & Sods
Track


0