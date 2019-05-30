Playlist Christiane Neukirch
30. Mai
Donnerstag, 30. Mai 2019
The Fortunes: Caroline
Album: Freedom come, freedom go
Zyx-Records
Georgie Fame & The Blue Flames: Yeh Yeh
Album: Swinging Sixties - Die offizielle Doppel-CD zur WDR TV-Show
Ariola
Rolling Stones: Not Fade Away
Album: The Rolling Stones - England's newest hit makers
Decca
The Animals: House Of The Rising Sun
Album: The complete Animals
EMI
Ben E. King: Stand By Me
Album: The very best of Percy Sledge & Ben E. King
RHINO
The Beatles: All You Need Is Love
Album: The Beatles 1967-1970 (CD 1) das Blaue Album
Apple
The Turtles: Happy Together
Album: Sounds Psychedelic - Tune in to the sounds of the love and peace generation!
Charly
The Doors: Riders On The Storm
Album: L.A. Woman
RHINO
Procol Harum: A Salty Dog
Album: A & B - The Singles
Repertoire Records
David Bowie: Let’s Dance
Album: The best of Bowie - Ziggy Stardust
EMM
Various Artists: Spoken statements (Ronan O’Rahilly)
Album: Radio Caroline - The Official Story
Jumbo Records & Tapes