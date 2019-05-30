Playlist Maria Fedorova
30. Mai
Donnerstag, 30. Mai 2019
Siouxsie and The Banshees: Hong Kong Garden
Album: Single
Polydor
Siouxsie and the Banshees: Carcass
Album: Scream
Polydor
Sex Pistols: Anarchy in the UK
Album: Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols
Virgin
Siouxsie and the Banshees: Lords Prayer
Album: Join Hands
Polydor
Nico: Frozen Warnings
Album: The Marble Index
Elektra
Siouxsie and the Banshees: Suburban Relapse
Album: Scream
Polydor
Siouxsie and The Banshees: Happy House
Album: Kaleidoscope
Polydor
Siouxsie and The Banshees: Spellbound
Album: Juju
Polydor
Siouxsie and the Banshees: Kiss them from me
Album: Superstition
Polydor
Siouxsie and The Banshees: Passanger
Album: Single
Polydor