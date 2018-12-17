Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Angie Portmann

Stand: 17.12.2018 | Archiv

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
01. Kate TempestThe Book Of Traps And Lessons
02. Little SimzGrey Area
03. Holly HerndonProto
04. SlowthaiNothing Great About Britain
05. FKA TwigsMagdalene
06. Bill CallahanSheperd In A Sheepskin Vest
07. KreidlerFlood
08. WilcoOde To Joy
09. EbowK4L
10. Sault5
11. Nick CaveGhosteen
12. Tyler, the CreatorIgor
13. Jaimie BranchFly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
14. Aldous HardingDesigner
15. Iggy PopFree
16. EfdeminNew Atlantis
17. The Comet is ComingTrust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery
18. Sharon van EttenRemind Me Tomorrow
19. Fontaines DCDogrel
20. Flying LotusFlamagra

