Alben 2019 Michael Bartle
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Lana Del Rey
|Norman Fucking Rockwell
|02. Damon Locks
|Where Future Unfolds
|03. Angela Bat Dawid
|The Oracle
|04. Tyler, the Creator
|Igor
|05. Freddie Gibs & Madlib
|Bandana
|06. Sarathy Korwar
|More Arriving
|07. Big Thief
|U.F.O.F./Two Hands
|08. Jpegmafia
|All My Heroes Are Cornballs
|09. Fontaines D.C.
|Dogrel
|10. Moor Mother
|Analog Fluids Of Black Sonic Holes
|11. Solange
|When I Get Home
|12. Galcher Lustwerk
|Information
|13. Moodyman
|Sinner
|14. Aldous Harding
|Designer
|15. Little Simz
|Grey Area
|16. Altin Gün
|Gece
|17. Vanishing Twin
|The Age Of Immunology
|18. FKA Twigs
|Magdalene
|19. Michael Kiwanuka
|Kiwanuka
|20. Rapsody
|Eve