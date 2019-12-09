Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Michael Bartle

Stand: 09.12.2019

Michael Bartle | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Lana Del ReyNorman Fucking Rockwell
02. Damon LocksWhere Future Unfolds
03. Angela Bat DawidThe Oracle
04. Tyler, the CreatorIgor
05. Freddie Gibs & MadlibBandana
06. Sarathy KorwarMore Arriving
07. Big ThiefU.F.O.F./Two Hands
08. JpegmafiaAll My Heroes Are Cornballs
09. Fontaines D.C.Dogrel
10. Moor MotherAnalog Fluids Of Black Sonic Holes
11. SolangeWhen I Get Home
12. Galcher LustwerkInformation
13. MoodymanSinner
14. Aldous HardingDesigner
15. Little SimzGrey Area
16. Altin GünGece
17. Vanishing TwinThe Age Of Immunology
18. FKA TwigsMagdalene
19. Michael KiwanukaKiwanuka
20. RapsodyEve

