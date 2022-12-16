Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Alben 2022 Noe Noack

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Noe Noack reichen 2022 von Protojoe über Moonchild Sanelly bis zu Yard Act.

Author: Noe Noack

Published at: 16-12-2022

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. ProtojoeThird Time's The Charm
02. ShygirlNymph
03. Die NervenDie Nerven
04. Pip MilletWhen Everything Is Better I'll Let You Know
05. Yard ActThe Overload
06. Kode9Escapology
07. AutomaticExcess
08. Jeb Loy NicholsThe United States Of The Broken Hearted
09. Patrick AndyLiving In Mount Zion
10. Moonchild SanellyPhases
11. Fontaines D.C.Skinty Fia
12. Little SimzNo, Thank You
13. Angel OlsenBig Time
14. Aldous HardingWarm Chris
15. Big ThiefDragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
16. Khruangbin & Vieux Farka TouréAli
17. Tami NeilsonKingmaker
18. Cat PowerCovers
19. Moor MotherJazz Codes
20. Sean PaulScorcha