Alben 2022 Noe Noack
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Noe Noack reichen 2022 von Protojoe über Moonchild Sanelly bis zu Yard Act.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Protojoe
|Third Time's The Charm
|02. Shygirl
|Nymph
|03. Die Nerven
|Die Nerven
|04. Pip Millet
|When Everything Is Better I'll Let You Know
|05. Yard Act
|The Overload
|06. Kode9
|Escapology
|07. Automatic
|Excess
|08. Jeb Loy Nichols
|The United States Of The Broken Hearted
|09. Patrick Andy
|Living In Mount Zion
|10. Moonchild Sanelly
|Phases
|11. Fontaines D.C.
|Skinty Fia
|12. Little Simz
|No, Thank You
|13. Angel Olsen
|Big Time
|14. Aldous Harding
|Warm Chris
|15. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
|16. Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré
|Ali
|17. Tami Neilson
|Kingmaker
|18. Cat Power
|Covers
|19. Moor Mother
|Jazz Codes
|20. Sean Paul
|Scorcha