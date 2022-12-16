Lieblingsalben 2022 Moritz Jelting
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-Reporter Moritz Jelting reichen 2022 von Die Nerven über Tami Neilson bis zu Disarstar.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Die Nerven
|Die Nerven
|02. Los Bitchos
|Let The Festivities Begin
|03. Die Sterne
|Hallo Euphoria
|04. Stromae
|Multitude
|05. Düsseldorf Düsterboys
|Duo Duo
|06. Alabaster DePlume
|Gold
|07. Koreatown Oddity
|isthisforreal
|08. Toro Y Moi
|Mahal
|09. Von Wegen Lisbeth
|EZ Aquarii
|10. Tami Neilson
|Kingmaker
|11. Hermanos Gutiérrez
|El Bueno Y El Mano
|12. Kokoroko
|Could We Be More
|13. Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré
|Ali
|14. Sault
|11
|15. Disarstar
|ROLEX FÜR ALLE
|16. The Linda Lindas
|Growing Up
|17. Wet Leg
|Wet Leg
|18. YĪN YĪN
|The Age Of Aquarius
|19. Lizzo
|Special
|20. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You