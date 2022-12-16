Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Lieblingsalben 2022 Moritz Jelting

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-Reporter Moritz Jelting reichen 2022 von Die Nerven über Tami Neilson bis zu Disarstar.

Author: Moritz Jelting

Published at: 16-12-2022

City of Pop-Bürgermeister 2020 Moritz Jelting | Bild: Privat
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Die NervenDie Nerven
02. Los BitchosLet The Festivities Begin
03. Die SterneHallo Euphoria
04. StromaeMultitude
05. Düsseldorf DüsterboysDuo Duo
06. Alabaster DePlumeGold
07. Koreatown Oddityisthisforreal
08. Toro Y MoiMahal
09. Von Wegen LisbethEZ Aquarii
10. Tami NeilsonKingmaker
11. Hermanos GutiérrezEl Bueno Y El Mano
12. KokorokoCould We Be More
13. Khruangbin & Vieux Farka TouréAli
14. Sault11
15. DisarstarROLEX FÜR ALLE
16. The Linda LindasGrowing Up
17. Wet LegWet Leg
18. YĪN YĪNThe Age Of Aquarius
19. LizzoSpecial
20. Big Thief        Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You