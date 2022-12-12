Lieblingsalben 2022 Matthias Hacker
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Matthias Hacker reichen 2022 von Σtella über Die Nerven bis zu Anteloper.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Σtella
|Up And Away
|02. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
|03. Die Nerven
|Die Nerven
|04. The Smile
|A Light for Attracting Attention
|05. Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin
|Ali
|06. Angel Olsen
|Big Time
|07. Alabaster DePlume
|Gold
|08. Gaye Su Akyol
|Anadolu Ejderi
|09. Tosca
|Osam
|10. Rosalía
|Motomami
|11. Felix Laband
|The Soft White Hand
|12. Shygirl
|Nymph
|13. Perfume Genius
|Ugly Season
|14. Wilco
|Cruel Country
|15. The Plastik Beatniks
|All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For (12 Songs for Bob Kaufman)
|16. Dominik Eulberg
|Avichrom
|17. The Linda Lindas
|Growing Up
|18. Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek
|Dost 2
|19. Ki!
|The Boy From Haeundae Beach
|20. Anteloper
|Pink Dolphins