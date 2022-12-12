Lieblingsalben 2022 Matthias Hacker

01. Σtella Up And Away

02. Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

03. Die Nerven Die Nerven

04. The Smile A Light for Attracting Attention

05. Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin Ali

06. Angel Olsen Big Time

07. Alabaster DePlume Gold

08. Gaye Su Akyol Anadolu Ejderi

09. Tosca Osam

10. Rosalía Motomami

11. Felix Laband The Soft White Hand

12. Shygirl Nymph

13. Perfume Genius Ugly Season

14. Wilco Cruel Country

15. The Plastik Beatniks All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For (12 Songs for Bob Kaufman)

16. Dominik Eulberg Avichrom

17. The Linda Lindas Growing Up

18. Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek Dost 2

19. Ki! The Boy From Haeundae Beach