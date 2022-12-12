Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Lieblingsalben 2022 Matthias Hacker

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Matthias Hacker reichen 2022 von Σtella über Die Nerven bis zu Anteloper.

Published at: 12-12-2022

Matthias Hacker, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. ΣtellaUp And Away
02. Big ThiefDragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
03. Die Nerven       Die Nerven
04. The SmileA Light for Attracting Attention
05. Vieux Farka Touré & KhruangbinAli
06. Angel OlsenBig Time
07. Alabaster DePlumeGold
08. Gaye Su AkyolAnadolu Ejderi
09. ToscaOsam
10. RosalíaMotomami
11. Felix LabandThe Soft White Hand
12. ShygirlNymph
13. Perfume GeniusUgly Season
14. WilcoCruel Country
15. The Plastik BeatniksAll Those Streets I Must Find Cities For (12 Songs for Bob Kaufman)
16. Dominik EulbergAvichrom
17. The Linda LindasGrowing Up
18. Derya Yıldırım & Grup ŞimşekDost 2
19. Ki!The Boy From Haeundae Beach
20. Anteloper Pink Dolphins