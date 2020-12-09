Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Alben 2020 Barbara Streidl

Stand: 09.12.2020

Barbara Streidl | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Basia BulatAre You In Love?
02. Joan As Police WomanCover 2
03. Fiona AppleFetch The Bolt Cutters
04. Bright EyesDown In The Weed, Where The World Once Was
05. Scott MatthewAdorned
06. Rufus WainwrightUnfollow The Rules
07. All diese GewaltAndere
08. The BethsJump Rope Gazers
09. Travis10 Songs
10. Sun Ra ArkestraSwirling
11. Juana MolinaANRMAL
12. GorillazSong Machine, Season One: Strange Timez
13. Ela Minusacts of rebellion
14. Billie Joe ArmstrongNo Fun Mondays
15. DekkerSlow Reveal: Chapt. 1
16. Lucinda WilliamsGood Souls Better Angels
17. Star Feminine BandStar Feminine Band
18. Joni MitchellJoni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1
19. Herman DuneNotes From Vinegar Hill

1