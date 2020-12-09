Alben 2020 Barbara Streidl
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Basia Bulat
|Are You In Love?
|02. Joan As Police Woman
|Cover 2
|03. Fiona Apple
|Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|04. Bright Eyes
|Down In The Weed, Where The World Once Was
|05. Scott Matthew
|Adorned
|06. Rufus Wainwright
|Unfollow The Rules
|07. All diese Gewalt
|Andere
|08. The Beths
|Jump Rope Gazers
|09. Travis
|10 Songs
|10. Sun Ra Arkestra
|Swirling
|11. Juana Molina
|ANRMAL
|12. Gorillaz
|Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez
|13. Ela Minus
|acts of rebellion
|14. Billie Joe Armstrong
|No Fun Mondays
|15. Dekker
|Slow Reveal: Chapt. 1
|16. Lucinda Williams
|Good Souls Better Angels
|17. Star Feminine Band
|Star Feminine Band
|18. Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1
|19. Herman Dune
|Notes From Vinegar Hill