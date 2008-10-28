Robin Hood Links & Literatur
Links
Tief im Sherwood Forest
Gelungene Seite rund um Robin Hood, seine Gefährten und die Geheimnisse des dunklen Sherwood Forest:
Robin Hood Sage
Eine Sage über Robin Hood unter der Rubrik “Sagen aus England” beim Projekt Gutenberg:
Literatur
- Disney, Walt: Robin Hood. Schneiderbuch, München, 1999. ISBN: 3505109428.
- Dumas, Alexandre: Robin Hood. Neuer Kaiser Verlag, 2002. ISBN: 3704313173.
- Grimm, Jacob & Wilhelm: Deutsche Sagen. Insel, Frankfurt/Main, 2000. ISBN: 3458321810.
- Knight, Stephen: Robin Hood. A Complete Study of the English Outlaw. Oxford, 1995.
- Ritson, Joseph: Robin Hood. Ballads and Songs Relating to that Celebrated Outlaw with Anecdotes of his Life. Broomhead, Stockport, 1994. ISBN: 9780952400301.
- Röhrig, Tilman. Robin Hood. Solang es Unrecht gibt. Dressler Verlag, 1994. ISBN: 3791518402.
- Scott, Sir Walter: Ivanhoe. Insel, Frankfurt/Main, 1984. ISBN: 3458324518.
- Sutcliff, Rosemary: Robin Hood. Freies Geistesleben, 2000. ISBN: 3772518710.