Digitalisierte Bestände Pressenotizen (Pressemitteilungen) zum Hörfunkprogramm 1947 bis 1948
Der Gesamtbestand zu den Pressenotizen Hörfunk besteht aus 551 retrodigitalisierten Mappen vom 1. Dezember 1947 bis zum 1. Mai 1994.
Hier einige Beispiele:
Pressenotiz vom 1. Dezember 1947 Format: PDF Größe: 2,67 MB
Pressenotiz vom 1. Januar 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 3,27 MB
Pressenotiz vom 1. Februar 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 1,71 MB
Pressenotiz vom 1. März 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 2,93 MB
Pressenotiz vom 1. April 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 1,37 MB
Pressenotiz vom 1. Mai 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 1,46 MB
Pressenotiz vom 1. Juni 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 702,34 KB
Pressenotiz vom 1. Juli 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 636,47 KB
Pressenotiz vom 1. August 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 3,29 MB
Pressenotiz vom 1. September 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 1,7 MB