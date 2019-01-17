Unternehmen - Der BR

Digitalisierte Bestände Pressenotizen (Pressemitteilungen) zum Hörfunkprogramm 1947 bis 1948

Stand: 17.01.2019

Das BR-Gebäude Ende der 1940er Jahre | Bild: BR/Historisches Archiv

Der Gesamtbestand zu den Pressenotizen Hörfunk besteht aus 551 retrodigitalisierten Mappen vom 1. Dezember 1947 bis zum 1. Mai 1994.

Hier einige Beispiele:

Pressenotiz vom 1. Dezember 1947 Format: PDF Größe: 2,67 MB

Pressenotiz vom 1. Januar 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 3,27 MB

Pressenotiz vom 1. Februar 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 1,71 MB

Pressenotiz vom 1. März 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 2,93 MB

Pressenotiz vom 1. April 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 1,37 MB

Pressenotiz vom 1. Mai 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 1,46 MB

Pressenotiz vom 1. Juni 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 702,34 KB

Pressenotiz vom 1. Juli 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 636,47 KB

Pressenotiz vom 1. August 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 3,29 MB

Pressenotiz vom 1. September 1948 Format: PDF Größe: 1,7 MB


