Digitalisierte Bestände Geschäftsberichte 1949 bis 1970
Geschäftsbericht 1949 Format: PDF Größe: 1,43 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1950 Format: PDF Größe: 1,61 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1951 Format: PDF Größe: 2,38 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 2,58 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1953 Format: PDF Größe: 2,43 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1954 Format: PDF Größe: 3,69 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1955 Format: PDF Größe: 4,02 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1956 Format: PDF Größe: 3,64 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1957 Format: PDF Größe: 3,22 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1958 Format: PDF Größe: 3,25 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1959 Format: PDF Größe: 3,53 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1960 Format: PDF Größe: 3,41 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1961 Format: PDF Größe: 4,31 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1962 Format: PDF Größe: 4,1 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1963 Format: PDF Größe: 3,6 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1964 Format: PDF Größe: 4,39 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1965 Format: PDF Größe: 4,42 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1966 Format: PDF Größe: 3,48 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1967 Format: PDF Größe: 3,42 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1968 Format: PDF Größe: 3,41 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1969 Format: PDF Größe: 3,5 MB
Geschäftsbericht 1970 Format: PDF Größe: 4 MB