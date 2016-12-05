Unternehmen - Der BR

Digitalisierte Bestände Geschäftsberichte 1949 bis 1970

Stand: 05.12.2016

Funkhaus in München | Bild: BR/Historisches Archiv


Geschäftsbericht 1949 Format: PDF Größe: 1,43 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1950 Format: PDF Größe: 1,61 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1951 Format: PDF Größe: 2,38 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1952 Format: PDF Größe: 2,58 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1953 Format: PDF Größe: 2,43 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1954 Format: PDF Größe: 3,69 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1955 Format: PDF Größe: 4,02 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1956 Format: PDF Größe: 3,64 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1957 Format: PDF Größe: 3,22 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1958 Format: PDF Größe: 3,25 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1959 Format: PDF Größe: 3,53 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1960 Format: PDF Größe: 3,41 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1961 Format: PDF Größe: 4,31 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1962 Format: PDF Größe: 4,1 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1963 Format: PDF Größe: 3,6 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1964 Format: PDF Größe: 4,39 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1965 Format: PDF Größe: 4,42 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1966 Format: PDF Größe: 3,48 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1967 Format: PDF Größe: 3,42 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1968 Format: PDF Größe: 3,41 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1969 Format: PDF Größe: 3,5 MB

Geschäftsbericht 1970 Format: PDF Größe: 4 MB


