Alben 2022 Sandra Limoncini

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Sandra Limoncini reichen 2022 von Wet Leg über Moonchild Sanelly bis zu Kurt Vile.

Author: Sandra Limoncini

Published at: 16-12-2022

Sandra Limoncini | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Wet LegWet Leg
02. Aldous HardingWarm Chris
03. Yard ActThe Overload
04. PhoenixAlpha Zulu
05. LizzoSpecial
06. Anna ErhardCampsite
07. Moonchild SanellyPhases
08. WilcoCruel Country
09. Kurt VileWatch My Moves
10. Oliver SimHideous Bastard
11. Big ThiefDragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
12. Sampa the GreatAs Above, So Below
13. Marlon WilliamsMy Boy
14. Sudan ArchivesNatural Brown Prom Queen
15. Jonathan JeremiahHorsepower For The Streets
16. GabrielsAngels & Queens
17. Fontaines D.C.Skinty Fia
18. SantigoldSpirituals
19. SpoonLucifer On The Moon
20. BeyoncéRenaissance