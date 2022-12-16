Alben 2022 Sandra Limoncini
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Sandra Limoncini reichen 2022 von Wet Leg über Moonchild Sanelly bis zu Kurt Vile.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Wet Leg
|Wet Leg
|02. Aldous Harding
|Warm Chris
|03. Yard Act
|The Overload
|04. Phoenix
|Alpha Zulu
|05. Lizzo
|Special
|06. Anna Erhard
|Campsite
|07. Moonchild Sanelly
|Phases
|08. Wilco
|Cruel Country
|09. Kurt Vile
|Watch My Moves
|10. Oliver Sim
|Hideous Bastard
|11. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
|12. Sampa the Great
|As Above, So Below
|13. Marlon Williams
|My Boy
|14. Sudan Archives
|Natural Brown Prom Queen
|15. Jonathan Jeremiah
|Horsepower For The Streets
|16. Gabriels
|Angels & Queens
|17. Fontaines D.C.
|Skinty Fia
|18. Santigold
|Spirituals
|19. Spoon
|Lucifer On The Moon
|20. Beyoncé
|Renaissance