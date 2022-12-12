Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Lieblingsalben 2022 Judith Schnaubelt

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Judith Schnaubelt reichen 2022 von Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed über Kokoroko bis zu Simon Popp.

Published at: 12-12-2022

Judith Schnaubelt | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali ShaheedMuhammad   
02. Little SimzNo Thank You
03. Kokoroko           Could We Be More   
04. Alabaster DePlumeGold
05. Yaya Bey   Remember Your North Star
06. GabrielsAngels & Queens
07. Sudan Archives Natural Brown Prom Queen
08. Brandon ColemanInterstellar Black Space
09. Butcher Brown Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND
10. Mykki BlancoStay Close To Music         
11. Kae Tempest  The Line Is A Curve 
12. Billy WoodsAethiopes   
13. The Plastik BeatniksAll Those Streets I Must Find Cities For   
14. BjörkFossora
15. MitskiLaurel Hell
16. Allysha JoyTorn : Tonic
17. L.A. SalamiOttoline
18. ObongjayarSome Nights I Dream of Doors
19. Makaya McCravenIn These Times 
20. Simon Popp        Blizz