Lieblingsalben 2022 Judith Schnaubelt
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Judith Schnaubelt reichen 2022 von Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed über Kokoroko bis zu Simon Popp.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed
|Muhammad
|02. Little Simz
|No Thank You
|03. Kokoroko
|Could We Be More
|04. Alabaster DePlume
|Gold
|05. Yaya Bey
|Remember Your North Star
|06. Gabriels
|Angels & Queens
|07. Sudan Archives
|Natural Brown Prom Queen
|08. Brandon Coleman
|Interstellar Black Space
|09. Butcher Brown
|Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND
|10. Mykki Blanco
|Stay Close To Music
|11. Kae Tempest
|The Line Is A Curve
|12. Billy Woods
|Aethiopes
|13. The Plastik Beatniks
|All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For
|14. Björk
|Fossora
|15. Mitski
|Laurel Hell
|16. Allysha Joy
|Torn : Tonic
|17. L.A. Salami
|Ottoline
|18. Obongjayar
|Some Nights I Dream of Doors
|19. Makaya McCraven
|In These Times
|20. Simon Popp
|Blizz