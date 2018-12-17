Alben 2019 Alba Wilczek
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Solange
|When I Get Home
|02. Tyler, the Creator
|Igor
|03. Max Herre
|Athen
|04. Lizzo
|Cuz I Love You
|05. OG Keemo
|Geist
|06. Lana del Rey
|Norman Fucking Rockwell
|07. Billie Eilish
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go
|08. Ariana Grande
|Thank U, Next
|09. Tank and the Bangas
|Green Balloon
|10. Ebow
|K4L
|11. Rapsody
|Eve
|12. Little Simz
|Grey Area
|13. James Blake
|Assume Form
|14. BROCKHAMPTON
|Ginger
|15. Bon Iver
|i,i
|16. Helado Negro
|This Is How You Smile
|17. Tua
|Tua
|18. Yassin
|Ypsilon
|19. Fatoni
|Andorra
|20. B.O.C.C.
|Better Oblivion Community Center