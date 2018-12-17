Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Alben 2019 Alba Wilczek

Stand: 17.12.2018 | Archiv

Alba Wilczek | Bild: picture-alliance/dpa
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. SolangeWhen I Get Home
02. Tyler, the CreatorIgor
03. Max HerreAthen
04. LizzoCuz I Love You
05. OG KeemoGeist
06. Lana del ReyNorman Fucking Rockwell
07. Billie EilishWhen We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go
08. Ariana GrandeThank U, Next
09. Tank and the BangasGreen Balloon
10. EbowK4L
11. RapsodyEve
12. Little SimzGrey Area
13. James BlakeAssume Form
14. BROCKHAMPTONGinger
15. Bon Iveri,i
16. Helado NegroThis Is How You Smile
17. TuaTua
18. YassinYpsilon
19. FatoniAndorra
20. B.O.C.C.Better Oblivion Community Center

0