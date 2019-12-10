Alben 2019 Klaus Walter
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Equiknoxx
|Eternal children
|02. Billie Eilish
|When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|03. Purple Mountains
|Purple Mountains
|04. Lana del Rey
|Norman Fucking Rockwell
|05. Sampa The Great
|The Return
|06. Little Simz
|Grey Area
|07. Swindle
|No More Normal
|08. Afrodeutsche
|Break Before Make
|09. Raphael Saadiq
|Jimmy Lee
|10. Jaimie Branch
|Fly or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
|11. Afriqua
|Colored
|12. Traxman
|Tekvision Volume 2
|13. Die Goldenen Zitronen
|More Than A Feeling
|14. The Specials
|Encore
|15. DJ Haram
|Grace
|16. Jamila Woods
|Legacy! Legacy!
|17. Sneaks
|Highway Hypnosis
|18. Prince
|The Originals
|19. Shari Vari
|Now
|20. Fehler Kuti
|Schland Is The Place For Me