Alben 2019 Klaus Walter

Stand: 10.12.2019

Klaus Walter | Bild: Klaus Walter
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. EquiknoxxEternal children
02. Billie EilishWhen We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
03. Purple MountainsPurple Mountains
04. Lana del ReyNorman Fucking Rockwell
05. Sampa The GreatThe Return
06. Little SimzGrey Area
07. SwindleNo More Normal
08. AfrodeutscheBreak Before Make
09. Raphael SaadiqJimmy Lee
10. Jaimie BranchFly or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
11. AfriquaColored
12. TraxmanTekvision Volume 2
13. Die Goldenen ZitronenMore Than A Feeling
14. The SpecialsEncore
15. DJ HaramGrace
16. Jamila WoodsLegacy! Legacy!
17. SneaksHighway Hypnosis
18. PrinceThe Originals
19. Shari VariNow
20. Fehler KutiSchland Is The Place For Me

