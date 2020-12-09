Alben 2020 Kaline Thyroff
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Waxahatchee
|Saint Cloud
|02. Phoebe Bridgers
|Punisher
|03. Fiona Apple
|Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|04. Bright Eyes
|Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
|05. Haim
|Women In Music Pt. III
|06. Angel Bat Dawid
|LIVE
|07. Tenci
|My Heart Is An Open Field
|08. Illuminati Hotties
|Free I.H.
|09. Coriky
|Coriky
|10. Charlie Megira
|Tomorrow's Gone
|11. Porridge Radio
|Every Bad
|12. Microphones
|Microphones in 2020
|13. V.A.
|Hallo Zayaendo
|14. Billy Nomates
|Billy Nomates
|15. Mountain Goats
|Getting Into Knives
|16. Swamp Dogg
|Sorry You Couldn't Make It
|17. Blake Mills
|Mutable Set
|18. Reb Fountain
|Reb Fountain
|19. Kevin Morby
|Sundowner
|20. Quakers
|II - The Next Wave