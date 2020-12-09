Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Kaline Thyroff

Stand: 09.12.2020

Moderatorin Kaline Thyroff | Bild: BR/Max Hofstetter
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. WaxahatcheeSaint Cloud
02. Phoebe BridgersPunisher
03. Fiona AppleFetch The Bolt Cutters
04. Bright EyesDown In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
05. HaimWomen In Music Pt. III
06. Angel Bat DawidLIVE
07. TenciMy Heart Is An Open Field
08. Illuminati HottiesFree I.H.
09. CorikyCoriky
10. Charlie MegiraTomorrow's Gone
11. Porridge RadioEvery Bad
12. MicrophonesMicrophones in 2020
13. V.A.Hallo Zayaendo
14. Billy NomatesBilly Nomates
15. Mountain GoatsGetting Into Knives
16. Swamp DoggSorry You Couldn't Make It
17. Blake MillsMutable Set
18. Reb FountainReb Fountain
19. Kevin MorbySundowner
20. QuakersII - The Next Wave

