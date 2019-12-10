Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Barbara Streidl

Stand: 10.12.2019

Barbara Streidl | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Jade BirdJade Bird
02. Die höchste EisenbahnIch Glaub Dir Alles
03. Neil Young with Crazy HorseColorado
04. Stefanie SchrankUnter Der Haut...
05. Angela AuxIn Love With The Demons
06. Linda VogelMaps To Others
07. The National Jazz Trio of ScotlandVol. V
08. Hanne HukkelbergBirthmark
09. Ezra FurmanTwelve Nudes
10. Saint AgnesWelcome To Silvertown
11. Nick Cave & The Bad SeedsGhosteen
12. Chrissie Hynde With The Valve Bone Woe EnsembleValve Bone Woe
13. Bonnie Prince BillyWhen We Are Inhuman
14. FKA TwigsMagdalene
15. Moritz KrämerIch Hab Einen Vertrag Unterschrieben 1
16. Better Oblivion Community CenterBetter Oblivion Community Center
17. Vampire WeekendFather of the Bride
18. Gabriel OlafsAbsent Minded
19. Anna MeredithFIBS
20. Rolf HansenElektrisk Guitar

0