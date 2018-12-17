Alben 2019 Judith Schnaubelt
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Kate Tempest
|The Book Of Traps And Lessons
|02. Flying Lotus
|Flamagra
|03. Georgia Ann Muldrow
|VWETO II
|04. The Comet is Coming
|Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep
|05. Joe Armon-Jones
|Turn To Clear View (Album)
|06. Jamila Woods
|Legacy! Legacy!
|07. Theon Cross
|Fyah
|08. Tank And The Bangas
|Green Balloon
|09. Little Simz
|Grey Area
|10. Moodymann
|Sinner EP
|11. Ezra Collective
|You Can't Steal My Joy
|12. Angel Bat David
|The Oracle
|13. Damon Lockes & The Black Monument Ensemble
|Where Future Unfolds
|14. Khruangbin
|Hasta El Cielo
|15. Michael Kiwanuka
|Kiwanuka
|16. Gang Starr
|One Of The Best Yet
|17. Resavoir
|Resavoir
|18. Prince
|Originals
|19. Hochzeitskapelle
|Think Of Love
|20. Astrobal
|10 000 Ans