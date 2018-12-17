Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 17.12.2018 | Archiv

Judith Schnaubelt | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Kate TempestThe Book Of Traps And Lessons
02. Flying LotusFlamagra
03. Georgia Ann MuldrowVWETO II
04. The Comet is ComingTrust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep
05. Joe Armon-JonesTurn To Clear View (Album)
06. Jamila WoodsLegacy! Legacy!
07. Theon CrossFyah
08. Tank And The BangasGreen Balloon
09. Little SimzGrey Area
10. MoodymannSinner EP
11. Ezra CollectiveYou Can't Steal My Joy
12. Angel Bat DavidThe Oracle
13. Damon Lockes & The Black Monument EnsembleWhere Future Unfolds
14. KhruangbinHasta El Cielo
15. Michael KiwanukaKiwanuka
16. Gang StarrOne Of The Best Yet
17. ResavoirResavoir
18. PrinceOriginals
19. HochzeitskapelleThink Of Love
20. Astrobal10 000 Ans

0