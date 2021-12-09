Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Alben 2021 Rainer Schaller

Stand: 09.12.2021

Rainer Schaller | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. SLUTTalks of Paradise
02. Helado Negro           Far in
03. IdlesCrawler
04. Little SimsSometimes I might be introvert    
05. Goat Girl        An all fours  
06. Mode Mostar Afrique Victime
07. Feu! Chatterton       Palais d’argile
08. Phraoah Sanders & Floating PointsPromises      
09. Tyler, the CreatorCall me if you get lost
10. International MusicEntentraum 
11. Nation of Language A way forward
12. Courtney BarnettThings take time
13. TeiturCazador de Ostras
14. Jose Gonzales         Local Valley 
15. AnikaChange
16. Sophia KennedyMonsters
17. The NotwistVertigo Days 
18. Lana Del ReyChemtrails
19. Sleaford Mods          Spare Ribs   
20. Arlo ParksCollapsed in sunbeams

0