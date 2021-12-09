Alben 2021 Rainer Schaller
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. SLUT
|Talks of Paradise
|02. Helado Negro
|Far in
|03. Idles
|Crawler
|04. Little Sims
|Sometimes I might be introvert
|05. Goat Girl
|An all fours
|06. Mode Mostar
|Afrique Victime
|07. Feu! Chatterton
|Palais d’argile
|08. Phraoah Sanders & Floating Points
|Promises
|09. Tyler, the Creator
|Call me if you get lost
|10. International Music
|Ententraum
|11. Nation of Language
|A way forward
|12. Courtney Barnett
|Things take time
|13. Teitur
|Cazador de Ostras
|14. Jose Gonzales
|Local Valley
|15. Anika
|Change
|16. Sophia Kennedy
|Monsters
|17. The Notwist
|Vertigo Days
|18. Lana Del Rey
|Chemtrails
|19. Sleaford Mods
|Spare Ribs
|20. Arlo Parks
|Collapsed in sunbeams