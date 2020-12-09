Alben 2020 Tobias Ruhland
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. SAULT
|Untitled (Rise)
|02. Ela Minus
|acts of rebellion
|03. Clipping.
|Visions Of Bodies Being Burned
|04. Haiyti
|sui sui
|05. INGA
|Tears And Teeth
|06. Run The Jewels
|RTJ4
|07. Oscar Jerome
|Breathe Deep
|08. Soom T
|The Arch
|09. Kevin Morby
|Sundowner
|10. L.A. Salami
|The Cause Of Doubt & A Reason To Have Faith
|11. Roísín Murphy
|Roísín Machine
|12. Jay Electronica
|A Written Testimony
|13. pauT
|Weltraumkatzen
|14. Hachiku
|I'll Probably Be Asleep
|15. Angel Olsen
|Whole New Mess
|16. Romare
|Home
|17. Trümmerlotte
|Ansa Sauermann
|18. Star Feminine Band
|Femme Africaine
|19. Antilopen Gang
|Adrenochrom
|20. Ava Vegas
|Ava Vegas