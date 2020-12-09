Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Alben 2020 Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 09.12.2020

Tobias Ruhland, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. SAULTUntitled (Rise)
02. Ela Minusacts of rebellion
03. Clipping.Visions Of Bodies Being Burned
04. Haiytisui sui
05. INGATears And Teeth
06. Run The JewelsRTJ4
07. Oscar JeromeBreathe Deep
08. Soom TThe Arch
09. Kevin MorbySundowner
10. L.A. SalamiThe Cause Of Doubt & A Reason To Have Faith
11. Roísín MurphyRoísín Machine
12. Jay ElectronicaA Written Testimony
13. pauTWeltraumkatzen
14. HachikuI'll Probably Be Asleep
15. Angel OlsenWhole New Mess
16. RomareHome
17. TrümmerlotteAnsa Sauermann
18. Star Feminine BandFemme Africaine
19. Antilopen GangAdrenochrom
20. Ava VegasAva Vegas

1