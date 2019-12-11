Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2019 Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 11.12.2019

Tobias Ruhland, Oktober 2018.
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. The Düsseldorf DüsterboysNenn Mich Musik
02. LizzoCuz I Love You
03. Vampire WeekendFather Of The Bride
04. Aldous HardingDesigner
05. Angela AuxIn Love With The Demons
06. Sault5
07. Stefanie SchrankUnter Der Haut...
08. Michael KiwanukaKiwanuka
09. The Good OnesRwanda You Shoud Be Loved
10. Fontaines DCDogrel
11. Billie EilishWhen We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
12. MineKlebstoff
13. MoodymanSinner
14. GrossstadtgeflüsterTrips & Ticks
15. DeichkindWer sagt denn das?
16. Big ThiefTwo Hands
17. Little SimzGrey Area
18. Tyler, the CreatorIgor
19. Bon IverI,I
20. Leonhard CohenThanks For The Dance

