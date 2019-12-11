Alben 2019 Tobias Ruhland
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
|Nenn Mich Musik
|02. Lizzo
|Cuz I Love You
|03. Vampire Weekend
|Father Of The Bride
|04. Aldous Harding
|Designer
|05. Angela Aux
|In Love With The Demons
|06. Sault
|5
|07. Stefanie Schrank
|Unter Der Haut...
|08. Michael Kiwanuka
|Kiwanuka
|09. The Good Ones
|Rwanda You Shoud Be Loved
|10. Fontaines DC
|Dogrel
|11. Billie Eilish
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|12. Mine
|Klebstoff
|13. Moodyman
|Sinner
|14. Grossstadtgeflüster
|Trips & Ticks
|15. Deichkind
|Wer sagt denn das?
|16. Big Thief
|Two Hands
|17. Little Simz
|Grey Area
|18. Tyler, the Creator
|Igor
|19. Bon Iver
|I,I
|20. Leonhard Cohen
|Thanks For The Dance