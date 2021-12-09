Alben 2021 Angie Portmann
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Little Simz
|Sometimes I might be introvert
|02. Floating Point, Pharoah Sanders& The London Symphony Orchestra
|Promises
|03. Courtney Barnett
|Things take time, take time
|04. Low
|Hey what
|05. The Notwist
|Vertigo Days
|06. Smerz
|Believer
|07. Sophia Kennedy
|Monsters
|08. Skee Mask
|Pool
|09. Tirzah
|Colourgrade
|10. Ben LaMar Gay
|Open arms to open us
|11. International Music
|Ententraum
|12. Sault
|Nine
|13. Slowthai
|Tyron
|14. Serpentwithfeet
|Deacon
|15. Lump
|Animal
|16. Nell & The Flaming Lips
|Where the Viaduct looms
|17. Mouse on Mars
|AAI
|18. Driftmachine
|Spume and recollection
|19. Fehler Kuti
|Professional people
|20. Indigo Sparke
|Echo