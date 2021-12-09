Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Alben 2021 Angie Portmann

Stand: 09.12.2021

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Little Simz     Sometimes I might be introvert
02. Floating Point, Pharoah Sanders& The London Symphony OrchestraPromises
03. Courtney Barnett Things take time, take time
04. Low    Hey what
05. The Notwist  Vertigo Days
06. Smerz Believer
07. Sophia KennedyMonsters
08. Skee MaskPool   
09. Tirzah Colourgrade
10. Ben LaMar GayOpen arms to open us
11. International MusicEntentraum 
12. Sault  Nine
13. SlowthaiTyron 
14. SerpentwithfeetDeacon
15. Lump  Animal
16. Nell & The Flaming Lips Where the Viaduct looms
17. Mouse on MarsAAI
18. DriftmachineSpume and recollection    
19. Fehler KutiProfessional people
20. Indigo SparkeEcho 